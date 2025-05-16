Maebashi Witches Episode 7: Choco’s Past Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Choco's Big Round Chocolate Cake,’ Choco appears drained and disinterested, prompting Kyoka and Yuina to investigate. Recognizing Choco’s low spirits, they decide to throw her a surprise birthday party. A planning session with Azu and Mai leads to Kyoka offering cakes from her aunt’s patisserie.

Kyoka’s desire to help others and hints of her family situation emerge. During flyer distribution, Choco expresses a wish for cake using MaPo, but returns to find a thought out surprise with cakes and Yuina’s original song. The girl was so happy she teared up, and the episode ended as Kyoka gave her a gift.

Advertisement

Maebashi Witches Episode 7 will begin with the party interrupted by an unexpected visitor—an elderly woman. Choco, who had just shown genuine happiness, will instantly react with uncharacteristic hostility toward this guest.

Kyoka will be clearly disturbed by Choco’s behaviour during the party as well. The episode will reveal more about this mysterious woman asas preparations for the town's Tanabata Festival continue, diving into the Choco’s past and current life.

Maebashi Witches Episode 7, titled ‘When Things Suck, It Sucks to Admit That They Suck,’ is set to air on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Depending on time zones, international viewers may be able to stream the episode earlier or later that same day.

The episode will premiere on Tokyo MX, followed by a BS11 broadcast at 12:30 am on May 19 and on Gunma TV at 11:30 pm on May 23. Maebashi Witches Episode 7 will also stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and other subscription-based platforms.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Maebashi Witches anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Maebashi Witches Episode 6: Yuina Plans Surprise Party; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More