Maebashi Witches Episode 5: Will Mai Make Up With Yua? Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Maebashi Witches episode, titled ‘More Like A 70 Rather Than 100,’ saw the witches discover their shop’s magic points have mysteriously dropped. Keroppe reveals Mai had secretly been using them, shocking the others.

Mai refuses to explain her actions until a visitor, her childhood friend Yua Hosaka, arrives. While Azu disapproves of Yua’s influencer lifestyle, Yua’s wishes are still granted. Her final wish reveals Mai’s hidden online fame, igniting Yua’s envy. Feeling betrayed, Yua becomes furious, leaving tensions high between the old friends.

Advertisement

Maebashi Witches Episode 5 will continue from Yua’s angry departure and Mai’s withdrawal into her room. With their magic points nearly depleted, Yuina and the others will risk failing their witch training. Mai will likely attempt to reconcile with Yua.

However, Yua’s wounded pride and obsession with popularity may push her toward a drastic decision. Meanwhile, the witches’ struggle with their magic resource will continue to deepen, raising the pressure to cooperate and manage emotional conflicts more wisely.

Maebashi Witches Episode 5, titled ‘Is That 70% of 100%?,’ will premiere on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Depending on regional time zones, some international viewers will be able to access it earlier the same day.

According to the anime’s website, Maebashi Witches Episode 5 will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 on May 5 at 12:30 am, and on Gunma TV on May 9 at 11:30 pm JST. Streaming will be available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and other paid platforms.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Maebashi Witches anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Maebashi Witches Episode 3: Azu’s Past Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More