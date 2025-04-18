Maebashi Witches Episode 3: Azu’s Past Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Maebashi Witches Episode 3 will focus on Azu after the failed wish attempt, likely revealing more about the girl’s trauma and past. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘You’re As Cheap And Flimsy As Your Clothes,’ Yuina struggles with Azu’s harsh words, though she remains determined to befriend her. Keroppe explains that time-reversal magic drains stamina and rewards shrink if he intervenes.
The group agrees to manage the flower shop together and receives matching outfits – except Azu refuses to wear hers. After a slow day, model Rinko Mitsuwa visits seeking help. However, Azu, disapproving of Rinko’s wish to slim down quickly, refuses to sing, causing the wish attempt to fail.
Maebashi Witches Episode 3 will continue from Azu’s rejection of Rinko’s wish, exposing her emotional vulnerability. As Azu struggles with hidden insecurities about her own body, her frustration toward Rinko appears to stem from unresolved personal issues.
The episode will likely explore Azu’s backstory, revealing the roots of her guarded personality and difficulty working with others. Facing her feelings could prompt personal growth, helping Azu become more open and move one step closer to becoming a witch.
Titled ‘It’s Written Negligence But Read Honesty,’ Maebashi Witches Episode 3 is set to premiere on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, some international viewers may be able to watch it earlier in the day, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
As confirmed by the anime’s official X account, Maebashi Witches Episode 3 will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 on April 21 at 12:30 am, and Gunma TV on April 25 at 11:30 pm JST. It will also stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and other subscription-based platforms.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Maebashi Witches anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Maebashi Witches Episode 2: Yuina and Azu Clash Amid Arrival of Mysterious Visitor; Recap, Release Date, and More