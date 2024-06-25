My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8: Anime Compared To Manga; How Are They Different

This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia season 7

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8 hit hard for a lot of people as the very emotional fight between Shoto and his villainous older brother Dabi finally took place in this episode. It was a very important episode in the storyline of the final battle and stuck pretty close to the original manga by Kohei Horikoshi.

The newest episode, titled Two Flashfires covered the manga from chapter 350 to 352. Not only did we see a battle between Shoto and Dabi, but we also took a look back at Dabi’s life as Toya and how he burned in the forest fire. Here is how the episode was different from the manga.

A look into Dabi’s villain origin story

The latest episode of My Hero Academia started with a look back at how Toya Todoroki, the eldest son of Endeavor, became the villain Dabi. After the forest fire where he burnt himself, Toya was found by All For One. Toya spent the next three years in a coma after being burnt so badly. When he woke up, he wanted to go back home as his parents would be worried but AFO stopped him, saying that his face was burnt so badly that his parents would not recognize him.

Advertisement

Toya went berserk and went home anyway. Seeing Eandeavor brutally beating Shoto while training him, he realized that his disappearance did not change anything in his family. Feeling betrayed, he left behind the identity of Toya Todoroki and became the villain Dabi, whose sole goal was to torture Endeavor. This scene was pretty much the same as in the manga.

The fight between Dabi and Todoroki starts

As Dabi starts his fight against Shoto, he burns himself into something hardly recognizable as he mocks his younger brother and their father Endeavor. He also said that after burying his identity as Toya, the restraints that kept his old body from destroying itself were also lifted and he could unlock the maximum potential of his powers.

Dabi’s flame then changed from red to blue, which was a great anime-only addition. He then attacked Shoto with a new kind of Flashfire Fist, which puts a twist on Endeavor’s technique. The technique, called Flashfire Fist: Hell Spider was animated extremely well in the episode and some improvised parts in the anime elevated the level of this scene. The move was a decoy to move Shoto’s comrades away from him as Dabi started to hit his younger brother and called him a failure. He then hit him with a Jetburn which hauled him into a building.

Advertisement

However, Shoto also had an ace up his sleeve. The anime then showed us another flashback where he revealed his plans against Dabi to Midoriya. He put his own twist onto the Flashfire Fist and combined it with his Freeze power move Icebound Crush: Coldflame’s Pale Blade. The combination of this fire and freeze powers was incredibly strong and hit Dabi with his new move called Flashfire Fist: Phosphor. The anime improvisation for these scenes made them look extremely realistic.

The battle between the two brothers comes to a close

Shoto’s hit made Dabi extremely angry and he turned into a barely-recognizable person who went mad with rage. He made his flames even hotter but was unable to his Shoto as his friends were covering him so that he could get ready for his last attack. We also saw some scenes from the previous seasons at this point as flashbacks, which was a nice touch.

Advertisement

Shoto then hit Dabi with one last attack called Great Glacial Aegir. This move finally rendered Dabi motionless and in a bout of overwhelming emotion, Shoto begged his older brother to stop. This part was easily the highlight of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8 and made everyone extremely emotional. The anime’s OST in this scene only added to the beauty of it and made it even more melancholic. The music was just a soft melody that made the scene seem more vulnerable and beautiful.

Even though the episode was not much different than the manga in terms of scenes, the acting and animation definitely added to the beauty of the story. My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8 was easily one of the best episodes of the anime so far.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia: Dabi's Back Story Explained In Anime; Deets Inside