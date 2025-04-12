My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2: Knuckleduster Faces Eraser Head; Recap, Release Date, and More

The first episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, titled ‘I'm Here,’ introduced Koichi Haimawari, a college student with the modest ‘Slide and Glide’ Quirk. He quietly helps others around town and earns the nickname ‘Nice Guy.’ He later ends up clashing with Soga Kugazaki’s gang and witnesses them attack Pop☆Step, a street performer.

Advertisement

Koichi intervened but needed to be rescued by Knuckleduster, a mysterious unlicensed fighter investigating the Quirk-enhancing drug Trigger. Knuckleduster recruits Koichi and Pop to help him expose its distribution. The episode ends as they confront a suspicious man, only to be interrupted by Eraser Head.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2 will see Koichi, Pop Step and Knuckleduster’s investigation get interrupted by Eraser Head, who mistakes them for villains. As Knuckleduster clashes with Eraser Head, Soga and his gang—now empowered by Trigger—will return for revenge.

Their violent rampage will spiral further when a massive villain appears, plunging the Naruhata district into chaos. Koichi and Pop will be thrust into a rapidly escalating crisis as their vigilante work begins getting dangerously real.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2, titled ‘Takeoff,’ will be premiering in Japan on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can expect it the same day, around 2:00 pm GMT / 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. Exact times may vary by region.

Advertisement

In Japan, My Hero Academia : Vigilantes Episode 2 will air on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Yomiuri TV and stream on services like ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. Internationally, it will be available on Crunchyroll.

For more updates from the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.