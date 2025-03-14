My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime Set for Spring 2025 Release; Check Out the Details Here

The new spinoff anime, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, is set to release this spring 2025, expanding the MHA universe with a darker, street-level perspective on heroism. Offering fans a unique look at life beyond the structured world of licensed heroes, the series is sure to be a must-watch addition to the beloved franchise.

But first, what is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes about?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes serves as a prequel series set five years before the main story, and explores the gritty side of heroism, where operating outside the official hero system means confronting both petty criminals and emerging villains without the backing of established pro heroes.

The series follows the journey of Koichi Haimawari, a college student with a modest quirk who dreams of becoming a hero despite not being licensed. Struggling with everyday challenges and minor crimes, Koichi’s life takes a dramatic turn when he is rescued by the mysterious vigilante Knuckleduster.

Alongside street performer Kazuho Haneyama, known as Pop Step, Koichi is drawn into a world of underground justice. Fans can expect to see familiar pro heroes in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, such as Eraser Head, Present Mic, Midnight and Ingenium (Tensei Ida).

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes release date and where to watch

The official announcement for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes release was made at Jump Festa 2025, after which the official trailer (seen above) confirmed the premiere date. As per the anime’s official website and trailer, the series is scheduled to begin airing in Japan on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11 pm JST.

It will first air on Tokyo MX, then on BS NTV and Yomiuri TV. For international audiences, Crunchyroll is confirmed to be streaming the series. No confirmation regarding other streaming platforms has been provided as of now.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes cast and production

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is being produced by Bones Film, with Kenichi Suzuki directing the project. The series composition is being taken care of by Yosuke Kuroda, while character designs are handled by Takahiko Yoshida.

The musical score features compositions from Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi, while the opening theme, ‘Kekka Orai,’ is performed by Kocchi no Kento. The voice cast includes Shuichiro Umeda as Koichi Haimawari, Ikumi Hasegawa as Pop☆Step, and Yasuhiro Mamiya as Knuckleduster.

