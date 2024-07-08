Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Set For Anime Debut; Deets Inside

WEBTOON's Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, a popular story on the platform with over 300 million views, has been announced as its first-look anime teaser trailer at Anime Expo 2024 by Crunchyroll. Aniplex will be producing, with Crunchyroll streaming the series. Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, also alternatively translated as Omniscient Reader, is a South Korean web novel written by Sing Shong. It was first published on January 6, 2018, on the platform Munpia, and ended on February 2, 2020.

Omniscient Reader gets an anime adaptation

Omniscient Reader, a popular Korean webtoon, is set to be adapted into an anime for Crunchyroll. The anime adaptation follows the success of Solo Leveling and Tower of God, which have already been released in Seasons 2 and 3. Fans of Korean webtoons are eagerly awaiting more animated franchises, including Sing Shong's Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, which has gained popularity due to its central gimmick.

Crunchyroll took the stage during Anime Expo 2024 to reveal their upcoming slate of new anime projects they currently have in the works for a release with the service, and one of their big announcements is a new webtoon series. Omniscient Reader has yet to reveal much about its anime production as of the time of this initial announcement.

The Omniscient Reader anime series will be released in various regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent. Aniplex, a leading animation company, has a growing presence in foreign productions, having produced the global anime adaptation of Solo Leveling, handled the Japanese production of Tower of God Season 1, and the Chinese donghua series Dragon Raja-The Blazing Dawn.

Advertisement

Omniscient Reader is one of WEBTOON's biggest series, rated 9.91/10 with 3.3 million subscribers and 359.6 million views on the platform alone. It's a hugely exciting time to be a fan of the series, with a live-action film also set to be released in 2025. One of South Korea's best-selling artists and BLACKPINK member Jisoo is confirmed to be playing the character Lee Ji-hye. The series was ranked in CBR's 30 Top Manhwa You Need To Read.

A brief about Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

The story ofOmniscient Reader's Viewpoint follows Kim Dokja, who is a young man working in an office who has read the novel "Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World" for a large majority of his life. When the novel finally ends at chapter 3149, the world of the novel suddenly becomes reality, and Dokja becomes the only person who knows how the world will end. He attempts to change the course of the story by solving and conquering challenges, known as scenarios, which are operated by dokkaebi.

Advertisement

An ongoing webtoon adaptation illustrated by Sleepy-C launched on Naver on May 26, 2020. Its first two collected volumes were released by A.Tempo Media on December 22, 2020, with nine collected volumes released as of March 2023.

The webtoon was published digitally in English by Line Webtoon on August 18, 2020. In June 2023, IZE Press, an imprint of Yen Press, announced that they have licensed both the manhwa and novel for English publication.

Munpia announced on September 18, 2019, that they had signed a contract with Realize Pictures to adapt Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint into five feature-length films. In May 2023, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Min-ho were confirmed to be offered the leading roles of Kim Dokja and Yoo Joonghyuk respectively.

The film's casting was officially confirmed on January 24, 2024, featuring Kim Ji-soo as Lee Ji-hye, Chae Soo-bin as Yoo Sang-ah, Nana as Jung Hee-won, Shin Seung-ho as Lee Hyun-sung, Park Ho-san as Gong Pil-du, and Choi Young-joon as Han Myung-oh. Kim Byung-woo served as the director, while Won Dong-yun took on the role of producer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Unviels Final Release Window; More to Know