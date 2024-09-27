One Piece Episode 1121: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of One Piece wrapped up the flashback to the Levely by illustrating Sabo’s escape to Lulusia and how Vivi and Wapol found themselves under Morgans' protection. Additionally, it explored the actions of Imu, the Five Elders, and their circle.

Don’t miss One Piece Episode 1121 as the anime returns to the present time; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more details.

One Piece Episode 1121: Release date and where to stream

One Piece Episode 1121 is set to air on Japanese television on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. International viewers may be able to watch the episode a day earlier, on October 5, depending on their local time zones and regions.

After its Japanese airing, global audiences can stream One Piece Episode 1121 on Crunchyroll or Netflix. While Netflix is currently streaming the Egghead arc, it’s still unclear if they will continue to provide new episodes after this arc concludes.

Expected plot in One Piece Episode 1121

One Piece Episode 1121 is expected to shift focus back to the Straw Hats on Egghead Island, revealing any changes since the spotlight on Sabo. A brief time-skip may occur as Admiral Kizaru, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, and the Marine forces begin their siege on Egghead.

There’s a possibility that One Piece Episode 1121 will jump between locations, possibly revisiting Hachinosu Island, where Kuzan and Garp’s battle continues. Koby’s escape from Blackbeard’s base remains unresolved, further suggesting a return to the Blackbeard Pirates’ activities.

One Piece Episode 1120 recap

One Piece Episode 1120 is titled ‘The World Is Shaken! The Ruler's Judgment and the Five Elders' Actions!’ Igaram, Pell, and Chaka grow worried as Cobra does not return from his meeting, and Vivi vanishes. Vivi, hiding with Wapol, sneaks past the Marines and stows away on the Eigis Kingdom’s ship.

Using Wapol’s Den Den Mushi, they contact Morgans, spreading news of Cobra’s death and Vivi’s disappearance worldwide. Meanwhile, Bonney escapes on the Tajine Kingdom’s ship, and Sabo disguises himself as a God's Knight, infiltrating the Lulusia Kingdom’s ship.

Upon arriving, he discovers the kingdom is in revolution, with the monarchy deposed and the citizens hailing him as a hero. Though framed for Cobra’s murder, Sabo allows the revolution to proceed in One Piece Episode 1120.

He takes several citizens to the Kamabakka Queendom, where he attempts to contact his comrades. The World Government intercepts his signal, and Imu obliterates Lulusia using the Mother Flame weapon. Sabo reveals to Dragon and Ivankov the existence of Imu, speculating they could be one of the immortal First Twenty.

