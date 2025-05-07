Teogonia Episode 5: New Visitors Arrive At The Village; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘A Small Paradise,’ Kai consumed a Godstone after defeating the Orgs. He learned from Porek about the divine structure of the land. He later awoke from a vision of his past to find Aruwe beside him, declaring her intent to stay with him as the Valley God’s vessel.

Kai agreed to let the Koror people live near the valley. Returning to the village, he trained with Jose before facing Baron Vezin in a mock duel. Though Kai suppressed his power, Vezin easily overpowered and chose to mentor him.

Teogonia Episode 5 will introduce Gandhar, an inspector demanding luxuries that strain the villagers’ resources. Alongside him arrives Nada from the central monastery Mars, investigating a possible large-scale Org invasion.

However, Nada holds a different, undisclosed mission, which prompts a reaction from Kai upon learning the truth. Meanwhile, the Orgs that defeated a Macaque unit continue moving toward the valley. A confrontation involving Kai, Porek, and their allies against these Orgs will likely occur soon.

Teogonia Episode 5, titled ‘The Priest and the Inspector,’ is set to air in Japan on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. Viewers in Japan can tune in on TOKYO MX, Sun TV, and BS11, all broadcasting the episode simultaneously. The episode will also be available across Japan on ABEMA.

A variety of pay-per-view streaming services will also host the episode, such as d Anime Store, DMM TV, Hulu, Lemino, and Prime Video, among others. International fans can stream Teogonia Episode 5 on Crunchyroll, which plans to release it around the same time as Japan. Currently, only Japanese and English dubs are confirmed.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

