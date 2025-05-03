My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 5 Reveals Pop’s Past With Koichi; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, titled Top Runner, saw Koichi try to ask Knuckleduster about the Bee User during training. Knuckleduster gave him no answers. Kuin, under orders to refine Trigger testing, gave a dose to a junkie, triggering a rampage. Knuckleduster barely defeated him, reigniting his motivation.

Later, Koichi met Ingenium, who mentored him and offered him a future job—only to later retract it after learning of his vigilantism. That night, Koichi and Knuckleduster assisted Team Idaten in stopping a Bat Villain, earning Ingenium’s respect despite his withdrawal of the job offer.

Pop☆Step’s usual bold attitude hides a past incident involving Koichi that she has yet to share. While she struggles with expressing her true feelings in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 5, trouble brews elsewhere. A villain named Ganko, who had been previously captured by Koichi and his team, will resurface.

However, Ganko is now even more dangerous due to a potent version of Trigger. He will overwhelm Koichi in battle, but just as defeat seems near, someone suddenly arrives, interrupting the fight and possibly altering the course of Koichi’s struggle against the enhanced villain.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 5, titled ‘Judgement,’ is scheduled to air in Japan on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 11 pm JST. It will initially broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV, followed by a release on Yomiuri TV.

Japanese viewers can stream My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 5 on platforms such as ABEMA, Hulu, Lemino, Disney+, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Anime Times. Internationally, Crunchyroll will provide access to the episode.

