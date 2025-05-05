Apocalypse Hotel Episode 5: Ponko Receives Her First Guest; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The fourth Apocalypse Hotel episode, titled ‘Food and Etiquette are Mainstays of Culture,’ shows the Procione family growing bored of the limited hotel menu. To find new ingredients, Yachiyo and Ponko go fishing but are attacked by a giant alien worm, the Nudel.

Environment Checker Robot saves them, and Ponko reveals the Nudel is a planetary threat. After conventional weapons fail, Yachiyo uses a construction crane to impale the Nudel’s head. They later cook its meat and serve it to the Prociones, who enjoy the new dish enthusiastically.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 5 may introduce a new guest to the Gingarou Hotel, providing Ponko her first opportunity to act as hotel staff. The focus might be on her attempts to learn hospitality, adapting to human-like service standards despite her Tanukian background.

Challenges in etiquette or guest interaction could arise. Alternatively, the hotel may encounter another alien threat, following the recent battle with the Nudel, suggesting more action-oriented events could take place alongside the ongoing hotel operations and character development.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 5 is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. Because of time zone differences, viewers in other parts of the world will be able to watch the episode as early as May 6, 2025.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 5 will first air on Nippon TV and select Japanese networks. Shortly after, it will be available for streaming in Japan via ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. International audiences can watch the subtitled version on Crunchyroll post-release.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

