Yandere Dark Elf Episode 5: Cecile And Mei Move To Earth; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Yandere Dark Elf episode, ‘Visitors from Another World,’ began with Cecile and Mei interrupting Mariabelle’s time with Hinata, infuriating her. She nearly attacked them but calmed down when a crowd appeared. At Hinata’s apartment, Cecile revealed their world’s government wanted Mariabelle returned to prevent Earth from learning of their existence.

Mariabelle refused and challenged Cecile to a fight. Hinata defused the conflict by taking responsibility for Mariabelle. The dark elf’s later attempts to seduce Hinata are then thwarted by Cecile’s magic barrier. The next day, she and Mei move in next door to monitor them.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 5 will follow Cecile and Mei adjusting to Earth life while continuing their surveillance of Mariabelle. Cecile will struggle at her new job, suffering under the harsh work conditions. Worried, Mei will invite her, Hinata, and Mariabelle to a hot springs inn as part of a sponsorship offer she received as a streamer.

All four of them will report on the inn together. Meanwhile, Sakura will accidentally watch the live stream, getting shocked by its ‘extreme’ content. How she responds—and if she meets Cecile and Mei—still remains uncertain.

Titled ‘The Neighbors,’ Yandere Dark Elf Episode 5 is scheduled to air in Japan on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, due to global time differences, many international viewers will be able to stream it on May 4.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 5 will broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, DMM TV, and AT-X, with DMM TV and AT-X offering a partially uncensored version. Japanese fans can also stream it on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA, while HIDIVE and Animation Digital Network will handle international distribution.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

