Terminator Zero Anime Reveals Key Visual; All We Know So Far

A new anime series that is full of suspense, Terminator Zero will be released on Netflix come August 29. This series of eight episodes by Production I.G and Skydance Television is expected to thrill the fans with its storyline and the quality of its visuals. The showrunner is Mattson Tomlin while the director is Masashi Kudo.

Key visual and voice cast revealed

Diehard anime fans have cause to cheer as a Key visual for Terminator Zero has been unveiled. More information regarding the series will be announced at Anime Expo on July 5. It comprises:

Timothy Olyphant as The Terminator Andre Holland as Malcolm Lee Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko Rosario Dawson as Kokoro Ann Dowd as The Prophet

Storyline and setting

The storyline for Netflix’s Terminator Zero tells about mankind’s fight against machines. Skynet, an AI, became self-aware in 1997 which led to war between it and humans. By 2022, the global conflict had left only a few survivors.

A soldier goes back in time to 1997 where he protects Malcolm Lee who is creating another AI to challenge Skynet. As Malcolm debates on moral issues concerning his invention, he gets chased by a tireless attacker from future life. This film explores survival, morals and how advanced technology affects man.

A nod to Terminator 2

By premiering on August 29, this date pays homage to one of cinema history’s most influential movies - Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). In this film, August 2090 notably marks when Skynet becomes aware of itself and initiates its plan to exterminate all human beings henceforth making it notable for those who have a passion for the franchise Terminator films.

Netflix will have one of its best anime shows ever in the form of Terminator Zero. With an excellent casting team behind it, a gripping story and top-notch production values, the anime would surely appeal to both fans of Anime and Terminator.

