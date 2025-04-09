The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 14: Maomao Investigates Ghosts; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Baths,’ Xiaolan considers work beyond the palace, prompting Maomao to propose a better alternative than Verdigris House. Shisui suggests working as a bath attendants to build social connections. Maomao’s threading gains attention, earning support from Gyokuyou, who sees the gossip value.

Rumors circulate about concubines’ pregnancies and foreign eunuchs at the baths. Haku-u warns Maomao about speaking bluntly. Maomao also assists Seki-u and Lishu, who avoid her own bathhouse due to ghost sightings, piquing Maomao’s interest in the rumor.

Advertisement

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 14 will focus on Maomao's inquiry into the rumored ghost haunting the Diamond Pavilion's baths. Lishu's claim and Kanan's remarks suggest possible psychological or situational causes, which Maomao may examine.

Jinshi could become involved in the investigation and revisit their awkward encounter on the hunting trip. The presence of foreign eunuchs might also be tied to the case. Maomao's observations could uncover a practical explanation behind the ghost story.

Titled ‘The Dancing Ghost,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 14 will premiere on April 11, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. This release time is specific to Japan and may differ internationally. In Japan, the episode will air on TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, each following its local schedule.

Additionally, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 14 will be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store. For global viewers, it will be streamed on Crunchyroll. It will also be accessible on Netflix with a subscription.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from The Apothecary Diaries anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 13: Jinshi Tries To Tell Maomao The Truth; Recap, Release Date And More

The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 80: Maomao Is Thrown Into The Pit; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More