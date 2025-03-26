The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 12: Maomao Realizes Jinshi’s Identity; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Hunt,’ Jinshi arranges a hunting trip in the northern province to disclose his identity to Maomao. Before departing, he requests Gyokuyou to release Maomao from her service. At their lodging, Jinshi remains secluded, only venturing out with a mask.

Maomao learns that the Ma Clan has long served Jinshi’s family. During the hunt’s banquet, Jinshi falls ill from the heat, prompting Maomao to assist him. Assassins attack, forcing them to jump from a waterfall. In a cave, Maomao administers first aid while Jinshi keeps her close.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 12’s title, ‘Ka Zuigetsu’ (‘Moon Prince,’ 華瑞月), references Jinshi’s true name, suggesting a deeper focus on his identity in this episode. With recent events, Jinshi may finally reveal the truth about his origins.

The continuation from the previous episode may clarify why he pulled Maomao toward him, potentially addressing his feelings for her. The episode should also address whether there are any more assassins in their vicinity and if there would be more such dangers henceforth.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 12 is set to release on March 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. This timing applies specifically to Japanese audiences, with release times varying globally. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax.

Additionally, it will be available on streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store. For international viewers, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 12 will stream on Crunchyroll roughly 2:30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast, and it’s also available on Netflix with a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.