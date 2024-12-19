The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Nio’s return to his childhood home, where he was overjoyed to reunite with his grandmother. Iro, however, was absent, having married and settled with her husband. Nio was joined by Hajime and Taro, and they spent the night with his grandmother.

Don’t miss The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 10 to see what kind of mission the Miburo will be tasked with next. Keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 10 will be released on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. In Japan, it will air on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV, with streaming available on platforms like Lemino and Anime Times.

International viewers can watch The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 10 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. For those without Crunchyroll, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video, but with a four-day delay. Please note that availability may vary by region on both platforms.

Expected plot in The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 10

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 10, titled The Weakest General, will highlight the Miburo’s preparations for their new uniforms and a banner to solidify their standing in Kyoto. Nio’s grandmother plays a pivotal role in crafting these items. Their enhanced image is expected to increase their reputation in Kyoto.

However, The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 10 will also introduce a mysterious boy named Kikuchiyo and a suspicious large man who unsheathes his sword inside the shop. The resulting confrontation could lead to another test for the group’s unity and strength.

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 9 recap

The Miburo celebrate their official status within the Aizu domain with a drinking contest in The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 9, leaving Inoue as the last one standing. The group decides to commission matching coats to enhance their image and visits Nio's grandmother’s dango shop.

Nio, Hajime, and Taro assist with cleaning and serving while admiring the grandmother’s resilience. Nio realizes his purpose in fighting is to protect his loved ones. The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 9 ends with a mysterious man entering the shop, hinting at possible danger.

