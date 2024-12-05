The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

As the Miburo's investigation into a recent assassination attempt continued in the last episode, the group made an effort to capture the assassins hiding at a nearby inn. The next episode is set to shift focus to Hajime's duel with the Satsuma shinobi positioned on the rooftop, so don’t miss it.

Keep reading to find out the release date of The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 8, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode.

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 8 will be out on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. The episode will be aired in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV, with streaming available on Lemino and Anime Times. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

For those without Crunchyroll access, The Blue Wolves of Mibu Episode 8 will also be available on Amazon Prime Video, although it will be released four days later. Please be aware that availability on both platforms may differ depending on the region.

Expected plot in The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 8

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 8 will be titled Palm, as per the anime’s official website. The episode will likely continue Hajime’s rooftop battle with the shinobi, depicting his skill as a Miburo swordsman. Given his proficiency, Hajime may overpower the shinobi decisively.

Simultaneously, Serizawa’s confrontation with the ronin nearby could escalate, with Taro caught in the chaos. The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 8 will also shift focus to Sosuke, the last of the assassins known as the “Five Devils,” as he attempts to flee Kyoto.

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7 recap

The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7 sees Nio and Taro confront Seto about his betrayal. Seto remains indifferent, citing his reasons but offers information on the assassins’ hideout. Nio declines, trusting the Miburo’s capabilities. The Miburo locate the hideout and raid it.

Kondo subdues an assassin, taking him alive. Later, the Miburo issue warnings for civilians to stay indoors as danger looms. Serizawa is ambushed by a ronin, and Hajime engages a shinobi perched on a rooftop.

Hajime prepares to attack, reflecting on how Nio’s ideals influenced him in The Blue Wolves Of Mibu Episode 7. The shinobi hesitates, visibly unnerved by Hajime’s decisive stance, as tension builds between the two fighters.

