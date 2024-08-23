The Case Study of Vanitas Chapter 64: Manga Announces 2-Month Break; Here's Why

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Case of Study of Vanitas Manga

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Monthly Gangan Joker magazine announced that The Case Study of Vanitas Manga will be going on a hiatus for 2 months because of mangaka Jun Mochizuki’s ill health. The manga’s next chapter will be returning in October 2024.

The announcement also had a statement from the mangaka and revealed there could be additional irregular breaks. Jun Mochizuki, who also wrote ‘Pandora Hearts’ apologized to fans of the manga for the delay. She reveals that she has been suffering from serious physical and mental problems which has been affecting the manga’s progress.

“It’s very frustrating to have to accept the fact that I can no longer draw manga at the same pace as my previous work, but I believe there is something that I can draw now that only I can, and I would like to continue working on my project.” said the mangaka. She also mentions that it will take her time but she has not lost interest in working on the series.

Fans of the manga are no strangers to the delays as previously the manga had announced a hiatus which began in May 2024. The latest announcement only further extends the delay. As of 2024, the manga has only published 21 chapters. The mangaka apologized multiple times in her statement and revealed that she plans for a stable series with time to relax and take breaks.

“Currently, I am happily making preparations for my 20th anniversary as an artist, while harboring an inexplicable anger at the extreme fluctuations in weather, temperature, and air pressure,” said Mochizuki before concluding her statement. She hopes in the absence of new chapters, fans will continue to enjoy reading the manga.

The Case Study of Vanitas is set in 19th-century Paris and follows the life of the vampire Noe Archiviste’s quest to heal cursed vampires. The mangaka was heavily inspired to write the manga following her first visit to France as well as by vampire films. Stay tuned for the latest updates on The Case Study of Vanitas!

