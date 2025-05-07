The Dinner Table Detective Episode 6: What Killed Yuma? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In Please Be Aware Of Two-Timing Affairs File 2, Kageyama revealed that Kanae Mayazumi wore elevator shoes while fleeing Nozaki’s apartment. Reiko and Kazamatsuri concluded that Mayazumi was the killer, with Aya Saito as her accomplice, while Chizuru Morino’s transparency cleared her of suspicion.

Saito’s access to the pesticide confirmed her involvement. The episode then shifted to a new case involving VTuber Kuru Kuru-chan. Her fan, Yuma Kobayashi, was found dead after delivering food, with one of her items left at the scene. A suicide note and a shared doctor visit hinted at deeper connections.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 6 is expected to follow Reiko and Kazamatsuri as they dig deeper into the mystery of Yuma Kobayashi’s suspicious fall. With online rumors swirling, VTuber Kurumi Sakaguchi faces a wave of public backlash, while her manager, Mikami, grows increasingly concerned about the impact.

As the investigation unfolds, critical clues—including a tampered autolock, a planted listening device, leftover food, and mysterious footprints—will prompt Reiko and Kageyama to reassess the case. The episode will likely reveal the truth behind Kobayashi’s final words and clarify Kurumi’s actual role in his death.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 6 is titled The Person Who Dropped It Is A Vtuber File 2. Also known as The After-Dinner Mysteries, the episode will premiere in Japan on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, first on Fuji TV and later on AT-X.

International audiences can watch The Dinner Table Detective Episode 6 the same day, though release times will differ by region. The series is available for weekly streaming on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles. As of now, there have been no official updates about English dubs or other language versions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

