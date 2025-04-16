The Dinner Table Detective Episode 3: Reiko Begins Her Next Case; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch, and More

In ‘Welcome To The Murderous Party File 2 / Here's A Message From The Dead File 1,’ Reiko claimed she solved the case but fainted immediately after. Kageyama then darkened the room and used Reiko’s phone light to confirm that the attacker wore alexandrite, which changes color under different lighting—identifying Hinako as the culprit.

She confessed to attacking Mizuho out of lingering love for Mai. After returning Reiko home, Kageyama learned of a new case: realtor Kinue Kodama was killed with a trophy, her dying message erased. Reiko began investigating the motives of Kinue’s children as suspects.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 3 will focus on Reiko and Kazamatsuri struggling with the Kodama murder, as the clues—a trophy, a missing dying message, and cut curtain strings—offer no clear breakthrough. As Reiko grows discouraged, Kageyama appears, claiming her reliance on alibis is misguided.

After hearing the case details, he will identify a photograph cherished by Kinue as the key to finding the culprit. With Kageyama now assisting, Reiko and Kazamatsuri will likely set a trap, leading to the true killer’s exposure and unveiling a revenge-driven motive.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 3, titled ‘Here's A Message From The Dead File 2,’ is set to premiere in Japan on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, airing first on Fuji TV and later on AT-X. International audiences can expect it to be released the same day, adjusted for local time zones.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 3, also known as The After-Dinner Mysteries, will be available on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles, updated weekly. At this time, no English dub or additional language versions have been announced.

