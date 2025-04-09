The Dinner Table Detective Episode 2: Reiko to Solve the Case; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More

In ‘Welcome to the Murderous Party File 1,’ Reiko Hosho attends her uncle Goro Kiryuin’s 60th birthday party, where she reunites with her cousins and hears about the suicide of her friend Mai. The tragedy is believed to be caused by Kazuya Teshirogi’s arranged marriage to Mizuho, whom Reiko knows.

Advertisement

Suddenly summoned by Inspector Kazamatsuri to a hotel crime scene—coincidentally the same venue—Reiko discovers Mizuho gravely injured. Before collapsing, Mizuho describes her female attacker wearing a red dress and green necklace. All suspects are ruled out until Kageyama, Reiko’s new butler, announces he’s solved the case.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 2 will focus on Kageyama’s unexpected appearance before Reiko, confidently stating that he already knows who the culprit is. With only 20 minutes remaining to solve the case, Kageyama will make an unusual request involving a public display.

The investigation will explore hidden feelings and subtle changes in Reiko’s friends, revealing deeper motives. Kageyama will likely expose how the culprit disguised themselves using Reiko’s red dress and green necklace, leading to the case’s resolution and establishing Reiko, Kageyama, and Kazamatsuri as a crime-solving team.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 2, titled Welcome to the Murderous Party File 2, will debut in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Friday, April 11, 2025. International viewers can expect it to be available later that day, with release times adjusted to local zones.

Advertisement

In Japan, The Dinner Table Detective Episode 2 will first be aired on Fuji TV, followed by AT-X at a later date. The series, also known as ‘The After-Dinner Mysteries,’ will be streamed weekly on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles. Currently, no English dub or other language dubs have been confirmed.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on The Dinner Table Detective anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: The Dinner Table Detective Episode 1: Reiko’s First Case; Release Date, Where To Stream And More