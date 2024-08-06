Top 10 Best Comedy Manga to Read: From One Piece to Spy X Family

When life gets a little too heavy and serious, one needs to lighten up and have a good chuckle. And where better to find that than in the vibrant and amusing world of manga comedies? From the high seas of One Piece to the eccentric world of Great Teacher Onizuka, here are some of the best comedy manga that will make you laugh until you cry.

10 comedy manga you need to read:

1. One Piece

One Piece is the epitome of adventure, comedy, and camaraderie. Created by Eiichiro Oda, this manga series follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates, the Straw Hats, on their quest to find the legendary One Piece treasure.

The world-building in the manga is nothing short of extraordinary, creating a vibrant and diverse world that feels alive and real with every flip of the page. Amidst all the serious arcs, the story has a plethora of humorous moments that guarantee a hearty laugh.



2. Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk is a sports manga with a wacky comedic vibe. The manga follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, who is a full-on delinquent with no practical knowledge of basketball and only jumps into it to impress his newfound love.

His fumbling through the game, combined with his exaggerated persona leads to unlimited laughs. Takehiko Inoue perfectly depicts the typical high school experience in Slam Dunk, which includes moments of awkwardness and teenage arrogance, resulting in a funny yet touching story.

3. Haikyuu!

Haikyuu! follows Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature. Hinata's boundless energy and his rivalry-turned-friendship with the stoic Kageyama provide a perfect backdrop for comedic moments in the manga.

Overall, the characters created by Haruichi Furudate are interesting and have their own unique flair that brings humor into the story. From Tsukishima’s sarcasm to Nishinoya’s melodrama, Haikyu! is packed with exciting volleyball matches and funny banter that is sure to make readers laugh out loud.

4. Grand Blue

If you're looking for pure, unadulterated laughter, Grand Blue is your go-to manga. Set in a seaside town, it follows Iori Kitahara as he prepares to start his college life while staying in his uncle's dive shop called ‘Grand Blue’.

The comedy in Grand Blue is exaggerated, but in a very good way, showcasing ridiculous scenarios and hilarious facial expressions. Writer Kenji Inoue and illustrator Kimitake Yoshioka have produced a series in which each chapter promises to be a riot of laughter.

5. One-Punch Man

Imagine being a hero so powerful that you defeat every opponent with a single punch. That's Saitama's life in One-Punch Man.Be it Saitama's calm attitude towards dangerous enemies or his struggle with his own immense power, this anime will offer you all the necessary laughs and superhero action.

Created by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, One-Punch Man is a wonderful mix of humor and impressive action scenes, that is certainly going to keep you hooked till the end with its endless comedy.



6. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a charming and witty romantic comedy set in the competitive realm of high school. The manga follows Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, who are the most outstanding students at their prestigious school. The two engage in a battle where they attempt to compel the other to confess their love for each other first.

Created by Aka Akasaka, this hilarious manga depicts a funny contest of ego, tactics, and love, filled with a diverse group of characters who bring their own flair and peculiarities into the story.

7. Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 is a comedic manga created by ONE. It follows the story of Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama, a psychic middle school boy who tries to live a normal life and keep his growing powers under control, but constantly keeps getting himself into various sorts of troubles.

Mob's demure nature totally contrasts with his mentor Reigen Arataka’s exuberant personality, creating a perfect comedic duo. Mob Psycho 100 perfectly blends humor with heartfelt moments, making it one of the best in the genre.

8. GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka

Created by Tohru Fujisawa, GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka follows Eikichi Onizuka, a former gang member who becomes a high school teacher to be the greatest teacher ever.

The series is a rollercoaster ride that shows how Onizuka tries to connect with his students through his unconventional and unique methods that disrupt the norms of the school. The manga addresses important topics humorously, making it a must-read for fans of the comedy genre.

9. Spy x Family

Spy x Family combines espionage, action, and comedy in a delightful package. It follows Twilight, the greatest spy of Westalis, who creates a fake family to complete an important mission. However, he has no idea that his new wife Yor is an assassin, and his adopted daughter Anya is a telepath.

Created by Tatsuya Endo, this manga series is filled with hilarious misunderstandings and charming family moments. The interactions between the characters, especially Anya's cute and mischievous nature, are a constant source of laughs.

10. Dorohedoro

On the surface, Dorohedoro, created by Q Hayashida, may seem dark, gory, and violent, but it actually incorporates some of the funniest moments in seinen manga. The story follows Caiman, a man with a lizard head, as he seeks to undo his curse by killing the sorcerer responsible for it.

The series is a delightful mix of ruthless action and lighthearted comedy. The bizarre characters, dark humor, and surreal situations create a strange yet captivating story that keeps readers hooked while delivering fantastic comedy.

Whether you're in the mood for some dark humor, light-hearted comedy, or over-the-top situations, these comedy mangas will offer you a delightful escape from reality and take you to a world full of endless laughter. Each series brings its own flavor of comedy, ensuring there's something for every taste. So, grab a volume, settle in a city corner, and prepare to laugh out loud!