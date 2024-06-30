Top 10 Best Gray-Haired Anime Characters: From Tengen Uzui To Satoru Gojo

Gray/white/silver are very common hair colors in anime with many badass characters over the years sporting it. Recently, the popularity of gray-haired anime characters is on the rise again thanks to Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen who sports gorgeous silver locks and bright blue eyes.

However, Gojo is not the only iconic silver-haired anime character out there as there are many cool anime boys and girls who sport different shades of gray locks. Here is a list of ten of the best gray-haired characters in anime.

10. Kirari Momobami - Kakegurui

Kirari Momobami from Kakegurui is probably the most memorable character after the protagonist from the popular anime. She is the Student Council President of Hyakkou Private Academy and the unofficial queen of the school as well. An extremely intelligent megalomaniac, Kirai stands out as not only a great villain who is a compulsive gambler but also a great gray-haired character.

9. Atsushi Nakajima - Bungou Stray Dogs

The protagonist of Bungou Stray Dogs is Atsushi Nakajima, who is known not only for his gray hair but also his asymmetrical haircut. The teenage boy is also a great person who has the ability to turn into a white tiger with incredible regenerative abilities. Named after the famous Japanese author, Atsushi Nakajima is one of the most lovable gray-haired anime characters.

8. Kanade Tachibana - Angel Beats!

Kanade Tachibana is one of the protagonists of the series Angel Beats! which many fans enjoy because of its unique plot. Kanade is a quiet girl with long silver hair and yellow eyes, and she is also the student council president of the afterlife high school. Due to her abilities, she is also given the name Angel.

7. Tengen Uzui - Demon Slayer

Definitely one of the most charming and flashy characters on the list, Tengen Uzui is the former Sound Hashira from the popular Shonen anime series Demon Slayer. As a Ninja, Tengan has great physical abilities and powers that he showed off in the show’s Entertainment District Arc. Although he lost one of his arms and one eye during the battle, Tengen still retains his three wives and wicked charms, making him one of the most popular characters with gray hair.

6. Ken Kaneki - Tokyo Ghoul

Unlike most of the characters on the list, Ken Kaneki was not born with white hair. The protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul obtained this hair color due to trauma and torture. After turning into a half-ghoul, Kaneki became one of the most powerful fighters in anime with gray hair.

5. Victor Nikifrov - Yuri on Ice

While we are in the beloved anime character category, we have to talk about the deuteragonist of Yuri on Ice, Victor Nikifrov. A good-natured Russian figure skater, Victor comes to Japan to train Yuri Katsuki. His beautiful silver hair and blue eyes have become a part of his identity. Victor is definitely one of the most popular white-haired anime guys of all time.

4. Gintoki Sakata - Gintama

Gintoki Sakata is the protagonist of Gintama and has bluish-white hair which is an iconic character design. Unlike most anime protagonists, Gintoki is very lazy despite being very powerful. His sarcasm and snark are also parts of his personality and he is one of the main reasons why Gintama is so comedic despite being a classic Shonen anime. Due to his personality, Gintoki is one of the most relatable white-haired anime characters.

3. Killua Zoldyck - Hunter X Hunter

Speaking of classic Shonen, Killua Zoldyck, the deuteragonist of Hunter X Hunter is probably one of the youngest yet strongest gray-haired characters in anime. He meets the series protagonist Gon during the Hunter Entrance Exam and has electricity-based powers which are extremely useful during battle. Killua and Gon are also one of the most iconic anime duos of all time.

2. Kakashi Hatake - Naruto

We cannot write a list of the best gray-haired anime characters without mentioning Kakashi Hatake. The teacher of Team Seven consisting of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, Kakashi is one of the most popular and celebrated sensei characters of all time. Not only is he an extremely powerful shinobi but also a great mentor and teacher to his students. His backstory and character are also very well-written in the series, making him one of the most popular anime characters of all time with gray hair.

1. Satoru Gojo - Jujutsu Kaisen

Finally, we cannot complete this list without the man, the myth, the legend, Satoru Gojo. This white-haired and blue-eyed character is another teacher who is often compared to Kakashi and is an extremely important character in Jujutsu Kaisen. As one of the strongest people in the story, Satoru became really popular due to his fantastic character design and devil-may-care personality. Despite his tragic death in the manga, Gojo remains one of the most iconic gray-haired anime characters of all time.

