When Does Bakugo's 'Death' Occur In My Hero Academia? Everything You Need To Know About The Explosive Hero’s Fate

This article contains major spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga and anime.

Season 7 of My Hero Academia brought with it a number of shocking and heart-wrenching scenes, and Katsuki Bakugo’s death was one of them. Fortunately for Kacchan fans, Dynamight’s fatal injuries did not take his life, though they did come very close to it.

His catastrophic injuries were sustained during the Final War Arc in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11, when Shigaraki landed a brutal blow to his chest that ripped his heart apart. This devastating moment shocked both the heroes around him and the viewers, as the boy was technically dead for a few minutes.

The impact of his temporary demise in My Hero Academia Episode 149 deeply resonated with fans, as Bakugo has long been a symbol of persistence and relentless ambition. His explosive character has overcome numerous challenges, making this moment all the more significant.

However, despite the severe injury, his fighting spirit remained unbroken. Though his revival has yet to be animated in the My Hero Academia anime, Bakugo’s “death” is not permanent—Pro Hero Edgeshot made sure of it.

In My Hero Academia Episode 150, Edgeshot is seen using his Foldabody Quirk in order to save Bakugo. Using his ability to manipulate his body, Edgeshot sacrifices himself by acting as a makeshift heart for Bakugo, stitching his torn organs together.

This selfless act revives Bakugo, allowing him to continue his battle against the forces threatening society. As the surgery took place, the battle between Shigaraki and Deku transpired as well, eventually leading to All Might being in grave danger.

Bakugo, having barely regained consciousness, will spring back into action and save the former No. 1 Hero. Although Bakugo’s brief death brought a surge of despair among fans, his revival will reaffirm the series’ core message that true heroism endures even in the face of overwhelming adversity.

The Epilogue arc also confirms this, as Bakugo continues his journey as ‘Explosive Hero: Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight’ despite his damaged body.

For more updates from the My Hero Academia series, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.