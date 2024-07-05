Witch Hat Atelier Anime Unviels New Trailer; Cast Details, 2025 Premiere, Plot & More

Witch Hat Atelier, a stunning manga by Kamome Shirahama, has attracted fans worldwide for years. The Kodansha title, created by Shirahama, has been confirmed for an anime. Crunchyroll, a streaming service, has announced its participation in Anime Expo 2024. The panel will take place in Los Angeles, allowing fans to preview the anime. The series has been awaited for years, and Crunchyroll's announcement is expected to provide a first look at the anime. Fans are eager to know the studio overseeing the project.

Witch Hat Atelier reveals trailer and 2025 premier

The anime staff for Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier manga have unveiled a promotional video at Anime Expo, revealing the main staff and 2025 premiere. The staff also unveiled a visual. Ayumu Watanabe is directing the anime at BUG FILMS, while Hiroaki Kojima is producing. Kairi Unabara designs the characters, Yuka Kitamura composes the music, and Kazuki Kawagoe directed the promotional video.

Shirahama launched the Witch Hat Atelier manga in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in July 2016. The 13th book volume was published in February, followed by the 12th volume in English in April 2019.

The series was nominated for the Best Comic award at Angoulême International Comics Festival in January 2019. The manga was also nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. The series ranked in the top 10 on the list of the best manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Advertisement

In 2019, Witch Hat Atelier won the Korean Ridibooks Comic Award 2019 Next Manga Award. The series has won four French awards: the Daruma d'or manga at the Japan Expo Awards 2019, the 2019 Mangawa Prize for best seinen manga, the Grand Prize of the 2019 Les Mordus du Manga award, and the Babelio 2020 award in the manga category.

The manga ranked on American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens list in 2020. The series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in October 2020.

A brief about Witch Hat Atelier

The story of Witch Hat Atelier centers on Coco, a girl who lives in a little village, and who has always dreamed of becoming a wizard. But being born without magical aptitude meant that she could never become a wizard, and could never hope to witness magic's spark. She gave up on her dream. But one day, a traveling wizard named Kiefley came to her village, and she happened to see him performing magic.

Advertisement

Coco is a kind and daydreaming daughter of a dressmaker who aspires to become a witch; however because only innate magical users can practice and use magic, she has to give up on her dream. One day she meets a male witch named Qifrey and after she witnesses how he uses magic, by drawing magical runes and using magical ink, Coco accidentally casts a spell that turns her mother to stone.

As Coco does not know which magic spell she cast and Qifrey is tracking the sinister coven that could be behind the incident, he takes Coco as his apprentice in order to undo the spell and allow her to fulfill her dream. As it is gradually revealed, the coven in question, the Brimmed Caps, have taken an extraordinary interest in Coco, hoping that she will help them revive the free use of magic, which was outlawed because of the atrocities committed with it in past times, with some of their repercussions still enduring in Coco's world.

Advertisement

Because rune magic can be effectively made by everyone, the Assembly carefully watches over any abuse of it, even going as so far as to erase the memories of any uninitiated, called "Outsiders", when they discover this secret. Thus, as Coco immerses herself into this new, wondrous world, a sinister plot begins to thicken around her.

ALSO READ: Tower of God Season 2 Unveils Episode Sneak Peek; Deets Here