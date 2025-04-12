Yandere Dark Elf Episode 2: Mariabelle Earns Her Nickname; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

The first episode of Yandere Dark Elf , titled ‘A Girl I Met in Another World,’ opens with Hinata Sunohara defeating the Demon Lord alongside his party. As he returns to Earth, Mariabelle, a dark elf, begs him not to forget their marriage promise.

Back home, Hinata resumes his daily life until Mariabelle suddenly appears in his room, declaring her intention to stay forever. Overwhelmed by her affectionate and aggressive behavior, Hinata shares meals and bath time with her. Though stunned, he gradually accepts her presence, despite her bold and romantic moves.

Advertisement

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 2 picks up a week after Mariabelle begins living with Hinata. Now comfortable in their shared life, Hinata will enjoy her presence. Meanwhile, Mariabelle will be seen studying human culture through TV and books, despite her dislike of the species.

Curious about Hinata’s school life, Mariabelle will secretly use magic to observe him. She will end up getting consumed by her jealousy when she sees his playful behavior with classmate Sakura Mochida. This will likely prompt her to react rather strongly, likely earning her the moniker of ‘yandere.’

Titled Conversation, Yandere Dark Elf Episode 2 will premiere in Japan on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1:05 am JST, according to the official anime website. Due to varying global time zones, most international fans can stream it on April 13.

The episode will broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, DMM TV, and AT-X, with DMM TV and AT-X offering a partially uncensored version. Viewers in Japan can also stream the episode on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA.

Advertisement

Internationally, Yandere Dark Elf Episode 2 is accessible on HIDIVE across multiple regions. Additionally, fans in France and Germany can watch it through Animation Digital Network. Availability may vary depending on regional licensing and streaming rights.

For more updates from the Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1: Hinata Gets Unwelcome Houseguest; Release Date, Where To Watch And More