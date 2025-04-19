Yandere Dark Elf Episode 3: Hinata Takes The Girls Shopping; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch, And More

The last episode of Yandere Dark Elf, titled ‘Academy Life,’ begins with Hinata waking in Mariabelle’s embrace before leaving for school. Feeling lonely, Mariabelle explains her sensitivity to human emotions prevents her from going outside. Later, she magically spies on Hinata and sees him in a suggestive position with Sakura Mochida.

Enraged, she confronts him and then transfers to his school. When Sakura casually greets Hinata, Mariabelle nearly attacks her but stops. Surprised by Sakura’s interest in fantasy, Mariabelle accepts her as a friend, recalling her isolation in the elf world.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 3 will show Mariabelle trying to impress Hinata during volleyball class by secretly using magic. However, she will injure herself and get taken to the infirmary, where she will make another suggestive move on him. Later, the three will go shopping together.

While Mariabelle and Sakura change clothes in the fitting room, Mariabelle will suddenly open the curtain. Despite their budding friendship, Mariabelle still views Sakura as a rival. How she balances her feelings for both Hinata and Sakura will unfold next.

According to the official website, Yandere Dark Elf Episode 3 is titled ‘Shopping’ and is set to air in Japan on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers will be able to stream it on April 20.

The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, DMM TV, and AT-X, with DMM TV and AT-X offering a partially uncensored version. Japanese audiences can also access it via d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA. Internationally, HIDIVE will stream Yandere Dark Elf Episode 3 in various regions, while Animation Digital Network will serve fans in France and Germany.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

