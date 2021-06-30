AOA’s Chanmi and VIXX’s Hyuk confirm to star in new romcom movie A Different Girl

Fans are excited to see the chemistry of these two main dancers and maknaes in the film. Read on to know more.

AOA’s Chanmi and VIXX’s Hyuk are going to work together in a new movie called ‘A Different Girl’ which is the movie’s literal title. It is going to be a romantic comedy which is why fans of the two artists will get a chance to see their chemistry and acting in a different form. Chanmi’s agency FNC Entertainment and Hyuk’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment confirmed that both the artists are going to work in this upcoming film.

The director of the movie is Kim Jin Yeong who has directed movies like ‘Baby and Me’, ‘Dangerous Confession’ both parts and ‘Tone Deaf Clinic’. He has the experience of directing good romantic comedy movies. AOA’s Chanmi has worked in several dramas like ‘AI, Her’, ‘Genome’s Romance’ and ‘What’s Up With These Kids?’. Nonetheless, this film will be Chanmi’s silver screen debut. Chanmi has previously worked with VIXX’s N and Hongbin during her first drama ‘What’s Up With These Kids?’. While this will be her first film, VIXX’s Hyuk debuted on the silver screen itself in the 2016 comedy and action film ‘Chasing’. Hyuk won the Best Action Movie New Performer Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2016. Since then, he has acted in other films like ‘Happy Together’ and the recently released ‘Croissant’.

Hyuk is VIXX’s main dancer, vocalist and maknae. Maknae means he is the youngest of the group. Chanmi is the main dancer, lead rapper, vocalist and a maknae as well. This is why fans are looking forward to seeing the two maknaes on the silver screen together.

