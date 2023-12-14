Asia Artist Awards 2023 Winners List: Stray Kids, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Seon Ho, EXO's Suho and more grab trophies

The Asia Artist Awards, dubbed as the Oscars and Grammys within Asia held its eighth edition at Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 13. From Stray Kids’ 3RACHA, NewJeans, to Kim Sejeong, Lee Junho and more, here are the winners of the annual award ceremony.

All you need to know about Asia Artist Awards 2023

In a monumental fusion of Asian entertainment excellence, the Asia Artist Awards, often likened to the Oscars and Grammys within Asia, marked its highly anticipated eighth edition at the esteemed Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 13.

This year's event not only signified the ceremony's eighth iteration but also marked a historic inaugural installment of the Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines. This expansion echoed the awards' prior successful editions held in Vietnam and Japan, elevating its stature and global reach.

The Asia Artist Awards stands as an annual celebration, a nexus of recognition honoring the exceptional talents of Asian music, film, and television. Renowned for its breathtaking performances and acknowledgment of talented artists, the ceremony commands attention and prestige.

Curated by PULP Live World and Star News Korea, the 2023 Asia Artist Awards dazzled audiences with a star-studded lineup, featuring the crème de la crème of K-pop acts such as NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, &TEAM, ZEROBASEONE, SEVENTEEN's BSS, and ITZY, among others. Notable Korean luminaries in attendance included Kim Sejong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Seon Ho, Cha Joo Yung, and more, adding luster to the event.

Moreover, the ceremony placed a significant spotlight on Filipino talents, showcasing the prowess of SB19, HORI7ON, Ben&Ben, and hosting the esteemed presence of local luminaries like Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, and others, exemplifying the burgeoning talent pool within the Philippines.

Guided by hosts Kang Daniel, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, the program's amalgamation of award presentations and enthralling performances commenced at 3 p.m., promising an unforgettable experience.

For those unable to attend in person, official live streams via Lazada, Hulu, and Weverse (excluding Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam) provided an exclusive opportunity to witness the grandeur of this celebrated event, bridging borders and uniting entertainment aficionados worldwide in celebration of Asian talent and artistry.

Find out who took home the best awards of the night here;

Global participation played a pivotal role in determining the winners of the four primary categories at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards. These categories included the Male Actor Popularity Award, Female Actor Popularity Award, Male Singer Popularity Award, and Female Singer Popularity Award. Votes were collected from diverse regions, encompassing South Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Argentina, Mexico, and Europe.

Commencing on October 24, 2023, and concluding on November 1, 2023, at 6:59 AM KST, the voting process allowed fans to engage actively in the selection of their favorites. Utilizing the Idol Champ application, participants could register a profile and then proceed to choose a specific category for voting. Once the desired category was selected, fans could easily click on their preferred artists and confirm their votes, contributing to the global determination of winners in these coveted categories.

Here are the Daesang (Grand Prize) winners;

Actor of the Year: Lee Junho

Performance of the Year: SEVENTEEN's BSS

Stage of the Year: Stray Kids

Song of the Year: Ditto by NewJeans

Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Singer of the Year: NewJeans

Fandom of the Year: Lim Young Woong (Age of Hero)

Take a look at other emminent winners enlisted below;

Best Creator: 3RACHA from Stray Kids

Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment

Icon of the Year: TEMPEST, NMIXX, Kep1er and Cha Jooyoung

Popularity Award: Kim Sejeong, Lee Junho, Lim Young Woong and Sakurazaka46

Hot Trend: NewJeans, SB19, Lim Young Woong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Junho

Emotive Award: ONEUS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &Team and EXO’s Suho

Rookie of the Year: ZEROBASEONE, Moon Sangmin, Lee Eun Saem

Best Choice Award: Lee Youngji, BOYNEXTDOOR, KANG DANIEL, &TEAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, Ben&Ben, DREAMCATCHER, Lim Young Woong, Kim Jaejoong, DINDIN

Asia Celebrity Award: NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Jang Wonyoung, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Seonho

Focus Award: HORI7ON, LUN8, THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, Ahn Donggu

Potential Award: Lapillus, ATBO, Paul Blanco, Yoo Seon Ho

New Wave Award: Yaochen, KINGDOM, ASH ISLAND, Park Jaechan

Best Acting Performance Award: Kim Young Dae, Lee Jun Young, Moon Ga Young, EXO's Suho

Fabulous Award: Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, NewJeans, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong

Best Musician Award: KARD, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, Kwon Eunbi, SAKURAZAKA46

Top of K-pop Record Award: Kim Jae Joong

Best Musician Performance: LE SSERAFIM

Best Actor: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Dong Hwi, Lee Joon Hyuk and Melai Cantiveros

Best Music Artist: AKMU, ITZY, IVE LE SSERAFIM, SB19, The Boyz

Scene Stealer Award: Jung Sung Il

Best Television Artist: Kim Seon Ho, Kim Ji Hoon, Kentaro Sakaguchi

