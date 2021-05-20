BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes a grand entry that’s fit for a Queen on iKON’s stage in Kingdom’s latest ep

Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War’s latest episode revealed Lisa’s savage entry during iKON’s performance. Watch the performance and read some exciting news here.

Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War is turning up the heat with each episode, making fans fall in love with the adrenaline rush it gives them. We don’t doubt them because the variety show’s episodes are getting bigger and better with each passing week. We earlier reported that there were rumours of BLACKPINK’s Lisa and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon attending Kingdom’s latest episode and filming with groups. However, at the time, the representative only stated - “Please watch the broadcast to find out.” We now know how true those rumours were!

Today, Mnet released the latest episode of Kingdom, which was Round 3 divided into two halves. The first half was unit collaborations where teams formed rap, dance, and vocal collab units. Last episode showed the dance unit teams going against each other and today’s episode’s first half showed the vocal teams of THE BOYZ, SF9 and iKON go up against ATEEZ, Stray Kids and BTOB.

What shocked fans more was the second half of the episode, which started off the concept of ‘No Limit’ - which meant that the groups were free to choose any song to perform and can even bring in any featuring artists, if they wanted to. The first one to put up the performance was iKON. They performed an exciting, powerful rendition of BLACKPINK’s Pretty Savage. In the middle of the performance, the members all left the screen and Lisa made a spectacular entry - wearing a bold outfit, sitting on a golden throne. She performed just one verse and then it was the boys performing again. However, the stage left everyone in shock.

Watch IKON’s ‘Classy Savage’ stage below:

But coincidentally, they weren’t the only group to cover BLACKPINK’s song. Stray Kids also put up a powerful performance of DDU-DU DDU-DU mixed with their own hit, God’s Menu, that left many in awe.

Watch Stray Kids' performance here:

The remaining four ‘No Limit’ performances will air next week. Considering the fact that the rumour of Lisa performing with iKON turned out to be true, we’re keeping our hopes up that (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon will also share the stage with BTOB!

What are your thoughts on the Lisa X iKON collaboration stage? Tell us in the comments below!

