BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Park Jung Min’s Newtopia Ep 4: Release date, time, streaming details and latest spoilers

The upcoming fourth episode of Newtopia is finally here! Fans in South Korea can watch the latest installment on Coupang Play today at 22:00 KST, while international audiences, including those in India, can stream it on Amazon Prime Video from 4:30 PM IST.

At its core, Newtopia follows Jae Yoon, played by Park Jung Min, a soldier desperately trying to reunite with his girlfriend Young Joo, played by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, as they handle the ruins of a Seoul overrun by zombies. As the zombie thriller gains momentum, the latest teaser and newly released stills provide an exciting glimpse into what’s to come in this gripping episode.

In the teaser, one particularly emotional flashback shows Jae Yoon gently tying Young Joo’s shoelaces; a simple yet affectionate gesture that once symbolized his care for her. In the present, Young Joo now ties her own laces, whispering through her tears, “You said they’d never come undone”. This contrast between past and present highlights just how much their lives have changed.

Meanwhile, as Young Joo’s group continues their perilous journey, they encounter a new character: an intoxicated college applicant, played by Tang Jun Sang. Despite his drunken state, the group chooses not to leave him behind, taking him along as they search for safety. However, they soon notice something unusual: the zombies seem to completely ignore the heavily intoxicated newcomer.

This odd observation doesn’t go unnoticed by Alex, played by Lee Hak Joo, who remarks, “You saw how the zombies weirdly avoid him, right? Maybe getting wasted is our last hope to survive”. His comment sparks a shocking theory: could alcohol somehow provide a way to avoid detection by the undead? While the idea may seem absurd, desperate times call for desperate measures, and the group is left wondering whether this strange tactic could actually work.

Along with the teaser, a series of newly released stills further build anticipation for Episode 4. Some images transport viewers back to Jae Yoon and Young Joo’s college days, reminding us of their happier times before chaos took over. Others depict Jae Yoon looking shocked, soldiers springing into action, and a blood-soaked Young Joo; strong indicators that the crisis is only getting worse.

One particularly intense still captures Tang Jun Sang’s terrified reaction as he stares down an unexpected zombie attack, further heightening the suspense. Meanwhile, Jin Wook, played by Kang Young Seok, and Alex are shown standing firm with determined expressions, preparing to fight their way through the undead horde. Their mission? To reach A Tower, the location that could finally reunite Jae Yoon and Young Joo.

But the real question remains: Will Young Joo’s team make it to safety? And could Alex’s outrageous drunken survival theory hold some truth? Don’t miss out on the next episode to know the answers!