Red, White & Royal Blue Confirms Sequel: Will Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez Return? All We Know

Red, White & Royal Blue has confirmed its sequel! On October 15, Prime Video announced the return of its highly beloved gay romance film’s second part. To be called Red, White & Royal Wedding, the book-to-movie adaptation will be helmed by 5x Emmy-nominated Jamie Babbit. Gemma Burgess, Matthew López, and the original author of the Red, White & Royal Blue book, Casey McQuiston, will be stepping into the scriptwriters' roles. Most importantly, Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will be reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively, in the sequel.

Red, White & Royal Wedding goes on floors soon

As of now, the story of Red, White & Royal Wedding is being kept a secret, but the name of the film almost gives away the context that the fans can expect. Dearest Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz are likely to resume their love story amid a chaotic, politically charged wedding. The question remains whether it’ll be their own or become the background for their fun romance.

The announcement was made to awaiting fans of the franchise with a short teaser clip, which takes a page from the bustling world of Red, White & Royal Blue. With the voice of high-tempo live music playing at a banquet, glasses of wine and other alcoholic beverages flowing from all sides, and the jostle of rich, influential people murmuring in their high-end outfits, the Instagram account of the film introduced the upcoming sequel. “Did someone say something about a wedding? Red, White & Royal Wedding is coming to Prime Video!,” it reads.

Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, and Uma Thurman appeared alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez in the globally popular film released in 2023, based on the 2019 novel. It captures the love story between the son of the president of the United States and a British Prince, whose very different but uncannily similar lives pull them together.

