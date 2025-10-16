Our Fault OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace’s Spanish Romance Drama on Prime Video

The much-awaited Spanish romantic drama Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) is finally set to release on October 16, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The film marks the final part of the popular Culpables trilogy, which began with My Fault (Culpa Mía) and continued with Your Fault (Culpa Tuya).

Starring Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace in the lead roles as Nick and Noah, the trilogy is based on Mercedes Ron’s bestselling novels and has gained global popularity for its emotional storytelling and chemistry between the lead pair.

When and where to watch Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra)

Our Fault will stream globally on Prime Video at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on October 16, which means Indian audiences can start streaming it from 9:30 AM IST the same day. The film is directed by Domingo González and co-written with Sofía Cuenca, under Pokeepsie Films, founded by Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang.

The movie continues the story of Nick and Noah, step-siblings who fell in love despite their complicated past. After the events of Your Fault, where they part ways, Our Fault takes the story forward four years later, when the two meet again at the wedding of their best friends, Jenna and Lion.

What to expect from the final part of the Culpables trilogy?

In Our Fault, both characters have changed. Nick is now the heir to a large business empire but still carries the pain and anger of past betrayals. Noah, on the other hand, is focused on building her career and moving forward. Their reunion reopens old wounds and forces them to confront whether love can survive everything they have endured.

The film’s plot mirrors Mercedes Ron’s novel, where Noah and Nick face new emotional challenges. While the book ends with a reconciliation and a major life twist, fans will have to wait and see how closely the movie stays true to the original story.

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) features returning cast members Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Víctor Varona, and Eva Ruiz, along with new faces like Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londoño, and Fran Morcillo.

The film promises an emotional conclusion to the story of Nick and Noah, a tale of love, mistakes, forgiveness, and second chances. With Our Fault marking the end of the Culpables saga, fans can finally see how this intense love story concludes.

