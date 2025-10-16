Ram Charan to kickstart RC17 with director Sukumar right after finishing Peddi? Find out

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Peddi, slated to hit the silver screens on March 27, 2026. Now, it seems that right after wrapping the film, the actor will immediately begin work on his next project, tentatively titled RC17.

Ram Charan to begin RC17 immediately after Peddi?

In an interview with M9 News, the producer of Peddi and RC17 revealed that the sports action film is progressing smoothly. When asked about Charan's next venture, RC17 with director Sukumar, the producer added that pre-production work on it is currently underway.

The filmmaker also confirmed that the film will go on floors immediately after Ram Charan completes work on Peddi.

According to various reports, director Sukumar is currently in Dubai working on the screenplay for RC17. The upcoming project will mark a reunion between Ram Charan and Sukumar after their blockbuster collaboration, Rangasthalam.

More about Peddi

Peddi is an upcoming sports action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is set in a rural village backdrop, with a cricket tournament at its heart.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her second venture in Telugu cinema following Devara: Part 1. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles.

The music and background score are composed by AR Rahman, with the first single expected to be released soon.

Recently, the film's cinematographer Rathnavelu revealed that nearly 50 percent of the shoot has been completed. He also emphasized that Charan's performance, style, and dialect in the flick will be distinctly different from his previous roles. He added that director Buchi Babu has crafted a well-written and impactful story.

Ram Charan’s recent release

Ram Charan last starred in Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The political action drama followed the story of an honest IAS officer who takes on a corrupt politician.

Charan played dual roles in the film, starring alongside an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Despite high expectations, Game Changer failed to impress both critics and audiences.

