Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours: 'Koi hume alag nahi kar sakta,' talks about wife Ssunita Ahuja

Bollywood star Govinda has finally spoken about the recent buzz surrounding his marriage to Ssunita Ahuja. Married for nearly 40 years, the couple has been at the centre of speculation earlier this year, with reports suggesting a possible separation. During a candid chat on the talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Govinda shared his perspective on their long-standing relationship. “Koi hume alag nahi kar sakta,” Govinda said, putting an end to the divorce rumours.

Here’s what Govinda said about Ssunita Ahuja

Govinda described Ssunita as the child of the family, “Ssunita is like a kid, but the responsibilities that she was given, she could manage our household only because she is what she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It is just that she says things that she shouldn’t. She has made so many mistakes… I have forgiven her and the entire family so many times,” he said.

He praised Ssunita Ahuja for balancing family responsibilities while maintaining her own individuality. Their children, Narmada (Tina Ahuja) and Yashvardhan, often treat their mother with affection. Govinda explained that Ssunita’s candid nature sometimes leads her to speak without thinking, but her intentions are always genuine.

Govinda speaks on long-term marriage

The actor reflected on the challenges of long-term relationships, noting that men and women often perceive situations differently. He said that while men may lead households, women guide the emotional rhythm of the home with patience and empathy. This emotional strength, he added, is crucial in nurturing lasting bonds.

Govinda also shared that in many marriages, the emotional support of a wife becomes vital as men lose the comfort of their mothers. Over time, this dependence fosters deep emotional intimacy, which can sometimes cause misunderstandings but also strengthens the relationship. He highlighted how love matures over the years, with partners evolving together and learning from each other.

Through his words, Govinda painted a picture of Ssunita not just as a wife but as a vibrant, nurturing, and spirited person who has been the anchor of their family for decades.

ALSO READ: Watch: Salman Khan and Bipasha Basu reunite; Suhana Khan and Agastya caught in cute moment