Khalifa Glimpse: Prithviraj Sukumaran exudes insane aura and charisma as Aamir Ali, eyeing Onam 2026

Prithviraj Sukumaran is celebrating his birthday on October 16, 2025. As the actor gears up for several upcoming movies, the makers of Khalifa have unveiled the first-ever glimpse, titled "Khalifa - The Bloodline."

Khalifa - The Bloodline unleashes a brand new action avatar for Prithviraj Sukumaran

The glimpse begins with customs officers attempting to apprehend an infamous gold smuggler, Aamir Ali. While all seems lost, the officers appear confident in their ability to capture him. But Aamir Ali is no ordinary man; he is a leader who hails from a lineage of rulers.

As he is hunted down, Aamir is expected to rise against the odds and seek revenge like never before. Sharing the teaser on social media, Prithviraj wrote, “A revenge forged by a lineage that spans generations! Next onam.. Aamir Ali will write his vengeance in gold! #KHALIFA - The Ruler.”

Watch Khalifa - The Bloodline here:

Directed by Vysakh, the flick is based on a screenplay penned by Jinu V. Abraham. The film features music and background scores composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Jomon T. John serving as the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko as the editor.

Produced by Jinu V. Abraham, Suraj Kumar, and Sijo Sebastian under the banner of Jinu Abraham Innovation, Khalifa features action choreography by Lokha fame Yannick Ben. The movie is slated for a theatrical release during Onam 2026.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj was last seen in the Hindi-language action thriller Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani in his directorial debut. The film also starred Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan and premiered directly on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025. However, it received negative reviews from both critics and audiences.

Looking ahead, Prithviraj is set to return to the big screen with his action drama Vilaayath Buddha. Based on a novel of the same name, the movie revolves around two characters, Bhaskaran Master and his protégé, a smuggler named Double Mohanan, who are at odds over the ownership of a sandalwood tree planted by the former. The film's first single is scheduled for release on October 16, 2025.

Additionally, Prithviraj has several other films in the pipeline, including I, Nobody, Daayra co-starring with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29.

