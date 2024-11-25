BTS' Jimin, SEVENTEEN, TXT, aespa, ILLIT, and more claim top spots on Billboard's weekly World Albums Chart

The latest edition of Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week ending November 23 is out and shows an impressive array of K-pop talent, with several groups and artists achieving significant milestones.

Leading the charge this week is TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT, whose highly anticipated mini album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY took the top spot on the World Albums chart. This marks another major achievement for the group, whose album also debuted at no. 2 on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart. The album’s delayed physical release in the U.S. added to the anticipation, and its high ranking reflects TXT's growing international appeal.

But it doesn’t stop there for TXT; this week, they topped four different Billboard charts, including the Artist 100 and the Top Album Sales chart, where they set a new record for the most No. 1 albums by any K-pop artist in history. TXT’s continued success cements their place as one of the genre’s most influential acts, with The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY serving as another milestone in their already stellar career.

Just behind TXT, ILLIT makes an impressive debut at no. 2 on the World Albums chart with their new mini album, I’LL LIKE YOU. This marks the group’s second entry on the Billboard 200, further solidifying their presence in the global music market. With their fresh sound and compelling performances, ILLIT is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with, and this new achievement is just the beginning of their international journey.

Not far behind, SEVENTEEN continues to show incredible staying power with their latest mini album, SPILL THE FEELS. Now in its fourth week on the World Albums chart, it holds strong at no. 3, with the album also spending its fourth week on the Billboard 200 at no. 135. SEVENTEEN’s resilience in the charts highlights their dedicated fanbase and their ever-growing influence in the global market. The group’s success has been nothing short of remarkable, and SPILL THE FEELS continues to be one of their most beloved releases, further proving their versatility and long-lasting appeal.

Advertisement

In a stunning turn, Kep1er’s latest mini album, TIPI-TAP, debuted at no. 4 on the World Albums chart in its second week. This also marks their first-ever entry on the Billboard 200, a significant accomplishment for the rookie group. With their vibrant concepts and catchy tracks, Kep1er has quickly captured the hearts of fans worldwide, and this charting achievement signals a bright future for the group.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin remains a dominant force with his solo album, MUSE. In its 17th week on the World Albums chart, MUSE holds strong at no. 5, proving the album’s enduring popularity. The album continues to perform well on the Billboard 200 as well, maintaining its position at no. 152 in its 17th week.

In a similar vein, Stray Kids continues their journey on the World Albums chart, with their album ATE securing the no. 6 spot in its 17th week. Stray Kids’ consistently strong performances on the charts highlight their unique sound and the unwavering support from their STAYs fandom.

Advertisement

aespa also made waves this week, with their latest mini album, Whiplash, landing at no. 8 in its fourth week on the chart. aespa’s distinct blend of futuristic concepts and captivating music continues to draw attention from all corners of the globe, and Whiplash is yet another example of the group’s evolving musical landscape.

In the 18th week of its chart run, ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE: UNTOLD holds its place at no. 9 on the World Albums chart, a testament to their steady rise in global popularity. The group’s captivating performances and immersive storytelling continue to connect with fans worldwide, keeping them relevant and beloved in the competitive K-pop market.

On the heels of their 2022 anthology, BTS’ album Proof remains a fixture on the chart. In its 127th week, Proof continues to captivate audiences, holding steady at no. 10 on the World Albums chart.

LE SSERAFIM’s CRAZY also continues to perform well, ranking at no. 11 in its 11th week on the chart. The group’s innovative approach to music and performance remains a key factor in their growing popularity, as they continue to solidify their position as one of the brightest stars in K-pop.

Advertisement

Additionally, SEVENTEEN’s best-of album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, holds its ground at no. 12 in its 29th week on the World Albums chart. Finally, NewJeans’ 2023 mini album Get Up maintains its place at no. 14 in its 67th week, proving the group’s enduring influence. With their unique sound and captivating performances, NewJeans continues to push boundaries and inspire fans around the world.

Rounding out the top 15 is ITZY’s latest mini album GOLD, which takes the no. 15 spot in its third week on the World Albums chart, further cementing ITZY’s place among the genre’s rising stars.

ALSO READ: MAMA Awards 2024 Day 3 Winners List: SEVENTEEN lifts 2 daesangs, Byeon Woo Seok, BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and more