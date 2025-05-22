BLACKPINK's Rosé, NewJeans win big at Music Awards Japan 2025; know when and where to watch Day 2 event live

K-pop stars once again made their influence felt by bagging prestigious awards in international events like the Music Awards Japan. The first edition of the event is to take place on May 22 and 23, 2025. Day 1 of the award show bestowed accolades on BLACKPINK member Rosé and NewJeans, as reported by K-media outlet Chosun Biz. K-pop fans are thrilled at the girl group members' achievement. Find out how to stream the event live and catch the winners accept their honors.

BLACKPINK's Rosé won the Best International Pop Song in Japan award for her hit single APT., featuring Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, popular fourth-gen girl group NewJeans took home the Best K-pop Song in Japan award for their track Ditto. The main awards ceremony for day 1 of the Music Awards Japan will be held live on May 22 and its live broadcast will start 30 minutes after the ceremony's commencement. Watch the event live at 7:30 PM JST (4 PM IST). Day 2 will be broadcast at the same time on May 23. Japanese viewers can also catch it live on NHK television channel.

Rosé's APT. has become a global phenomenon right after its release. Japan, too, couldn't escape its charms and it got nominated for the big title of Song of the Year. Besides Rosé and NewJeans, two other K-pop groups, aespa and rising stars PLAVE, have also bagged nominations at the Music Awards Japan 2025. aespa with Supernova and PLAVE with Way 4 Luv, are nominated for Best Song Asia.

The main ceremony will reveal the winners of six main categories—Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Top Global Hit from Japan, and Best Song Asia. The Music Awards Japan 2025 aims at recognizing outstanding achievements in music, with winners selected by a panel of over 5,000 professionals from the Japanese music industry, spanning 62 distinct categories.

