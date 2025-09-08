Who is Lee Chae Min dating? Bon Appétit, Your Majesty star’s couple ring with girlfriend gets fans talking

Lee Chae Min is the new internet favorite! Formerly seen in shows like High Class, Love All Play, Crushology 101, and See You in My 19th Life, his most recent appearance in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has become all the talk! As the latest obsession, fans have been digging through his photos and were surprised to notice his couple ring with his girlfriend. After going out for the past year and a half, many new admirers of the actor were surprised to learn that he had confirmed his relationship with a fellow actress. In March 2024, Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In, who had back then come off of starring in a K-drama together, admitted to dating after Lovestagram images of the two grabbed attention.

Lee Chae Min and Ryu Da In boast their relationship with sweet couple items

As attention pans to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, its lead actors, YoonA and Lee Chae Min’s personal lives are falling under the spotlight. Now, new fans have learned that Lee Chae Min is indeed committed and very dedicated to his girlfriend, Ryu Da In. Fellow Crash Course in Romance stars, the two met in late 2023 and are said to have begun dating in early 2024. Paparazzi shot photos of the two hand-holding and on a date, leading to irrefutable evidence of their relationship. Soon, both sides confirmed it.

Now, Lee Chae Min’s couple ring with his lady love was seen in a photo shared from the wrap-up part of his latest show, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. In an Instagram post shared by Ryu Da In on June 27, 2025, she was seen blowing at beautiful flowers while holding out her hand in which the silver-tone ring could be seen on her index finger. The same one was spotted on Lee Chae Min’s own index finger. The ring was seen while he was posing with a child actor, Gu Hyun, who has been playing the younger version of his character Lee Heon in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.

