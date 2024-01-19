Indian Police Force Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Rohit Shetty-Sushwanth Prakash show rides on action and emotions

Indian Police Force Season 1, directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, and starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and others is a show that stays true to Rohit Shetty's style of action and masala. It succeeds in paying a good tribute to the Indian Police.

Plot of Indian Police Force:

Kabir Malik (Sidharth Malhotra) is a Delhi Police Inspector who works under Inspector Vikram (Vivek Oberoi). Serial blasts in Delhi shake the nation and next year, they happen in a few other cities across India. Kabir and Vikram, along with Inspector Tara Shetty (Shilpa Shetty) and the Delhi Police contingent, get to the root of the matter and attempt to bust the terror racket and catch hold of the mastermind behind the serial blasts.

What works for Indian Police Force:

Indian Police Force boasts of incredible chase and action scenes. They are extremely well performed. The drama through the 7 episodes is of typical Rohit Shetty style and that keeps the show pacy and engaging. The family emotions work nicely. The dialogues are cheesy to the point that they are actually fun to listen to. Camera work is beyond amazing. It is crazy how few of the shots have been conceptualised and executed. It is the camera work that makes the show very immersive. The conviction in the storytelling is oozing in Indian Police Force and that's great news for Shetty admirers who have a big film coming up later in the year, Singham Again. The conviction doesn't necessarily mean the storytelling is perfect or even good, but it shows that Rohit Shetty is in total control of his craft.

What doesn't work for Indian Police Force:

Indian Police Force plays to the gallery. The story lacks newness and feels hollow. The writing is unabashedly prejudiced, stereotypical and preachy. The characters are not well-arched and thus they feel very basic and uni-dimensional. The visual effects in portions get jarring and for a show as ambitious as IPF, this is something that could have easily been avoided. While the show has maintained a very realistic approach through its proceedings, the climax episode gets very unrealistic, diluting the feel of the show to an extent.

Advertisement

Watch the Indian Police Force Trailer

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Performances in Indian Police Force:

Sidharth Malhotra as Inspector Kabir Malik delivers a very credible performance and his body language syncs with the personality of a confident police inspector.

Shilpa Shetty as Inspector Tara Shetty is commanding and enjoys a solid screen presence

Vivek Oberoi with his performance as Inspector Vikram adds groundedness to the show.

The antagonists in general do well but the writing lets them down big time. The supporting cast in Indian Police Force, consisting of Shweta Tiwari, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Sharad Kelkar, Mukesh Rishi and others don't disappoint.

Final Verdict of Indian Police Force:

Indian Police Force is a typical Rohit Shetty style show which has the merits and demerits that each of his previous films posess. For those who admire his kind of cinema, watching the series becomes an absolute no-brainer.

You can watch Indian Police Force, now on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Indian Police Force: Did you know Shilpa Shetty was bedridden for 3 months for THIS reason while shooting?