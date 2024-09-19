7 Highest-Grossing James Bond Movies Worldwide; Skyfall, No Time To Die and others

James Bond is among the most popular and celebrated pop-culture icons in the history of cinema. The movie franchise comprised 25 titles until No Time To Die (2021) when Daniel Craig bid adieu after essaying the title role of 007 agent in five movies. While offer to play next James Bond has been given to many male leads, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the current favorite in the race. Pinkvilla is presenting a list of the top Highest-Grossing James Bond movies at the worldwide box office. Take a look!

7 Highest-Grossing James Bond Movies at the worldwide box office

1. Skyfall

Directed by Sam Mendes, Skyfall was released in 2012. It is the 23rd movie in the popular James Bond film franchise. The spy action drama starring Daniel Craig in the leading role rules the charts of the highest-grossing James Bond movies worldwide.

The movie clocked a worldwide box office collection of USD 1.110 billion against an estimated production cost of USD 150 million. Skyfall opened to positive word of mouth and won both critical and commercial acclaim. It received five nominations at the 85th Academy Awards and won in two categories.

Bankrolled by Eon Productions, Skyfall's box office record stands unbroken by a James Bond movie for over a decade.

2. Spectre

Following the super success of Skyfall, the makers brought back the duo of Sam Mendes and Daniel Craig for their next spy film, Spectre. Released in 2015, the movie shows the battle between the super spy James Bond, and an international crime organization, Spectre, led by the antagonist Franz Oberhauser, played by Christoph Waltz.

The movie raked a worldwide gross collection of USD 879 million against an estimated budget of USD 300 million, becoming the second highest-grossing James Bond movie ever.

3. No Time To Die

The 2021 released spy film is the latest James Bond movie that marked the end of Daniel Craig in the titular role. The actor played the fictional British M16 agent James Bond in five movies, including No Time To Die.

The twenty-fifth spy film in the popular Hollywood franchise has collected over USD 758 million globally, securing the third spot among the top highest-grossing James Bond movies worldwide. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film bagged numerous accolades, including one Academy Award for Best Original Song.

4. Casino Royale

This is the first movie in the franchise in which Daniel Craig played the titular role of British M16 agent James Bond. The spy movie was directed by Martin Campbell and served as the third screen adaptation of Ian Fleming's 1953 novel of the same name.

Released in 2006, Casino Royale earned USD 594 million at the global box office against a production cost of USD 150 million. The Eon Productions venture became the fourth highest-grossing James Bond movie worldwide.

5. Quantum of Solace

This spy film, directed by Marc Forster, is a sequel to Casino Royale. Daniel Craig reprised his role as James Bond and delivered yet another powerful performance. However, the movie received mixed audience response.

Mounted on a production cost of USD 230 million, the movie grossed USD 591 million at the global box office and secured the fifth spot among the highest-grossing James Bond movies worldwide.

6. Die Another Day

Before Daniel Craig stepped to play the fictional 007 agent, Pierce Brosnan entertained the audience with his portrayal of the titular role in four movies. Die Another Day was his fourth and final film as M16 agent James Bond. The 2002 released movie was directed by Lee Tamahori and marked the 40th anniversary of the James Bond franchise.

The Eon Productions venture collected a worldwide gross collection of USD 431 million, becoming the highest-grossing Bond movie of all time. As of today, it holds the sixth spot among the highest-grossing James Bond movies worldwide.

Die Another Day was the 20th film in the Bond franchise, and it references each of the preceding Bond movies.

7. The World Is Not Enough

The 1999 spy movie The World Is Not Enough took the seventh spot among the highest-grossing James Bond movies worldwide. Michael Apted directed the movie, which stars Pierce Brosnan in the titular role.

The Eon-produced Bond movie earned USD 361 million worldwide against a budget of USD 135 million despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. It was a successful venture for the makers.

List of highest-grossing James Bond movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Skyfall USD 1.11 Billion 2 Spectre USD 879 million 3 No Time To Die USD 758 million 4 Casino Royale USD 594 million 5 Quantum of Solace USD 591 million 6 Die Another Day USD 431 million 7 The World Is Not Enough USD 361 million

Besides the above-mentioned titles, a few other James Bond franchise films that left a mark at the global box office include Tomorrow Never Dies, Goldeneye, and Licence to Kill.

Besides the above-mentioned titles, a few other James Bond franchise films that left a mark at the global box office include Tomorrow Never Dies, Goldeneye, and Licence to Kill.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

