Adipurush Hindi Advance Bookings: Prabhas led epic sells 39000 tickets in national chains for the opening day

Om Raut's epic, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in titular roles is having very good advance bookings four days prior to its release. The film has sold around 39 thousand tickets in three national chains for its Hindi version, as at 5pm (12th June, 2023) and these numbers indicate that the film will see a solid opening provided it maintains the initial momentum that it has got. The film is becoming a hotter and hotter property as it is gets closer to its release on the 16th of June, 2023.

Adipurush Has Sold 39,000 Tickets In 3 National Chains For The Opening Day In Hindi

Adipurush (Hindi) has sold 39,000 tickets in three national chains for the opening day, four days prior to release. Of the 39,000 tickets, around 18,500 tickets are sold in PVR, 12,500 tickets in Inox and 8,000 tickets in Cinepolis. If advance bookings four days prior to release are anything to go by, Adipurush looks to emerge as the third biggest post-pandemic opener for its Hindi version, only behind Pathaan and Brahmastra. The all India opening can be the greatest of the year, even ahead of Pathaan, if the pace is maintained till its release.

Adipurush Has No Significant Competition At The Box Office In India

Adipurush has no major competition for the next couple of weeks. Its first major rival will be Satyaprem Ki Katha on the 29th of June after which it will be Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the 28th of July. The lack of major releases can work in favour of Adipurush but for that, the content needs to strike exactly where it has to. There is a strong wave that has formed around Adipurush. Influential personalities like Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Birla and others have pledged to book a significant number of tickets for underprivileged children. A seat for Lord Hanuman has also been reserved across the country and all of this has gotten the attention of many devotees who may flock to theatres to watch the grand epic. It is still not known if tickets pledged by the celebrities are a part of existing advance bookings and there will be clarity in the days to come.

Advance Bookings For Adipurush Have Begun And Tickets Can Be Purchased Directly Or Through Online Means

Adipurush is a costly film and requires a lot of support from moviegoers. Pre-bookings for Adipurush have begun and the film releases all across, in theatres, on the 16th of June, 2023.

ALSO READ: Adipurush (Hindi) Advance Booking Box Office: Prabhas starrer takes an encouraging start; Sells 18,000 tickets