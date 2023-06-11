Adipurush (Hindi) Advance Booking Box Office: Prabhas starrer takes an encouraging start; Sells 18,000 tickets

One of the most anticipated films of Indian Cinema, Adipurush, led by Prabhas with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan opened its bookings for the audience on Saturday night and the response so far has been encouraging to say the least. As of 6 pm on Sunday, the Om Raut directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar has sold approximately 18,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Adipurush will be looking to close at the counters by mid-night at a number in the vicinity of 23,000 to 25,000 tickets.

Adipurush sells 35,000 tickets for the weekend in National Chains

PVR and Inox are leading from the front by selling 8800 and 6100 tickets respectively, whereas Cinepolis has sold 3500 tickets. This is a very good jump in a span of 6 hours as the film had sold approx. 7800 tickets on Sunday at 12 noon. There are some bulk bookings that are happening as promised by some celebrities, but right now, there’s no clarity if this is a result of celebrity purchases / Hanuman seats or organic bookings from the audience. As far as the weekend is concerned, Adipurush has sold tickets in north of 35,000 in the three chains, though the bookings are 60% towards the opening day alone.

On face value, these are excellent figures for the film with 4 days to go and if the momentum continues, it well could be in the race to record one of the highest advance bookings for a feature film in Hindi in the post-pandemic world. The top spot at the moment is held by Pathaan, followed by KGF 2 and Brahmastra in the Hindi belts as far as the post-pandemic world is concerned. Prior to the release, an ideal target for Adipurush would have been to fall in a range similar to RRR in the national chains, but with this sort of response on Sunday, the aspirations with regard to advances have gone higher.

Encouraging start for Adipurush in advance booking

It's probably the case of the subject i.e. Ramayana coupled by the presence of someone like Prabhas, who is a popular household name in the Hindi belts. These are early days and we would get an over picture by Thursday, but, all said and done, it’s an encouraging start for Adipurush at the ticket counters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the advance booking and box office of this epic.