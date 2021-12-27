Allu Arjun's Pushpa has a good 2nd Weekend; Crosses Rs 200cr domestically

Pushpa had a good second weekend at the box office as it crossed Rs. 200 crores in India on Sunday. We yesterday reported the film crossing the milestone on Saturday, but some regions came under what was reported initially. Regardless, the holds in the second weekend were satisfactory, with the Hindi version continuing on a dream run. The film is the tenth South Indian and second Allu Arjun movie to go over Rs. 200 crores mark. It is currently the eighth-highest grossing South Indian film ever and will soon overtake KGF, Endhiran and AVPL to become the fifth-highest grossing, just under Baahubali(s), 2.0 and Saaho.

Following is the box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise in India till now:

Week One - Rs. 177.30 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 7.75 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 12.50 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 13 crores

Total - Rs. 210.50 crores

The Hindi version of the film was already a box office success last week and it consolidated its position in the second weekend, dropping just under 15 per cent from the opening weekend. The film has grossed Rs. 45 crores Approx (Rs. 37 crores Nett) in Hindi version so far, and is expected to reach over Rs. 66 crores (Rs. 55 crores Nett) before RRR releases next month if it remains on the current trajectory.

Down South, in APTS, there were doubts about film prospects in Nizam during the weekdays, but the weekend had healthy collections and is expected to emerge as a successful venture in the coming days. Andhra Pradesh will become a casualty of the ongoing cold war with the administration and in all fairness was written off even before the release. The Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions are also box office hits, with an overall gross in Tamil Nadu and Kerala being over Rs. 18 crores and Rs. 9 crores respectively.

Following is the territorial breakdown of Pushpa: The Rise box office collections in India:

Nizam - Rs. 56 crores (Rs. 33.40 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 17.10 crores (Rs. 12.90 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 41.80 crores (26.60 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 114.90 crores (Rs. 72.90 crores share)

North India - Rs. 49 crores (Rs. 20 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 18.60 crores (Rs. 9.60 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 18.80 crores (Rs. 7.90 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 9.20 crores (Rs. 4.10 crores share)

India - Rs. 210.50 crores (Rs. 114.50 crores share)

The film has grossed another $3.5M (Rs. 26.50 crores) overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 237 crores (Rs. 126.50 crores share).

