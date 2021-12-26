Christmas Cheers: Box Office collects Rs 30 crore on Saturday with 83, Spider Man: No Way Home and Pushpa

The Christmas day has brought in some cheers at the box-office as the three films, 83’, Spider Man: No Way Home and Pushpa have clocked nearly Rs 30 crore on Saturday. The aggregate collections of the three films suggest that the audience is stepping out to watch films on the big screen and it’s just the matter of interest created by the trailer and pre-release assets.

While the standalone collections of 83’ are on the lower side, the contribution from Spider Man: No Way Home and Pushpa brought in Christmas cheers for the exhibitor community. While 83’ topped the Christmas chart in India with net collections of Rs 16 crore, Spider Man: No Way Home nearly clocked Rs 10 crore on the Saturday with Pushpa continuing to stay steady a little under the Rs 4 crore mark.

Of course, the Christmas day had potential of touching Rs 40 crore given the kind of films running in cinema halls, but the scenario on ground is not as bad as it is made out to be. The audience is still stepping out, and the Omicron fear is yet to seep in to curtail footfalls in cinema halls. Yes, there is a minimal impact due to the night curfews in certain states, but again, they have never been major contributors for Hindi films as far as night shows are concerned.

The industry is a little taken aback by the performance of 83’ on Friday and Saturday, but had the audience refused to step out of their home for a cinema watching experience, the biz of Spider Man and Pushpa too would have been flat on the Christmas holiday. But in turn, the two films have shown a growth in the range of 40 to 50% each on second Saturday as compared to the second Friday, as compared to 30% - 35% by a much bigger film like 83’ on its first Saturday.

The appreciation for this Kabir Khan film among the audience seems to be limited to the top 20 cities, as the mass belts have found their comfort zone in Pushpa. The audience reports are definitely not as strong as they were made out to be in the initial reviews by the media. All in all, it’s a fair Christmas for the industry, however, the tentpole Hindi film should have put up a much bigger total to make optimum utilization of one of the biggest holidays of the year. Stay tuned to pinkvilla for more number crunching analysis.

Also Read| Christmas Day Box Office: 83’ stays low, Spider Man emerges a blockbuster & Pushpa continues to surprise