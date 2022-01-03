Allu Arjun's Pushpa has an excellent third weekend; Looks to challenge Rs. 300 crores in India

Pushpa: The Rise had an Excellent third weekend at the Indian box office boosted by New Year festivities. The film grossed Rs. 33.50 crores in its third weekend, barely dropping off Rs. 34.60 crores in the second frame. The Allu Arjun starrer now stands at just under Rs. 270 crores in seventeen days of run. Before the start of the weekend, the expectations for the closing number of the film were Rs. 270 crores roundabouts, it reached those during the weekend itself. The film is now a serious contender for Rs. 300 crores given cinemas remain open for next two-three weeks.

Following is the box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office so far:

Week One - Rs. 178.55 crores

Week Two - Rs. 57.35 crores Approx

3rd Friday - Rs. 6 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 14 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 13.50 crores

Total - Rs. 269.40 crores

The film had a huge jump in collections in South India on New Year’s Day. In Andhra Pradesh, there were centres recording numbers as high as 5-6 times of the Friday number on Saturday. On Sunday, there was a minor drop in these places, but still, collections were a lot more than what you would expect from a normal Sunday jump off the Friday collections. The Sankranti release schedule is a bit dry as of now, with Radhe Shyam unlikely to arrive as of now, if that is the case, we may see very high numbers in the region during the holiday period again.

A lot has been said regarding the Hindi version of the film, it is on route to Rs. 100 crores plus gross if conditions permit but the Tamil version is doing incredible numbers as well. The film recorded the third weekend par of the second weekend in Tamil Nadu, with Saturday & Sunday being higher than last week. The total till now is Rs. 27 crores and is set for Rs. 30 crores plus final before the release of Valimai.

