As Academy confirms Oscars category for stunts from 2027, revisiting box office performance of The Fall Guy, inspired by a stuntman’s life

In a landmark move, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the addition of a Best Stunt Design category at the Oscars, starting with the 100th annual ceremony in 2027. The decision comes after decades of advocacy by the stunt community and marks a significant recognition of the craft that has long thrilled audiences but remained underacknowledged by Hollywood’s most prestigious awards.

Advertisement

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists.”

Leading the campaign for the new category was filmmaker David Leitch, who began his career in showbiz as a stunt double for Brad Pitt before rising to fame with John Wick and Bullet Train as a director. His most recent film, The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, served as both an action-packed tribute to the stunt professionals and a case study depicting the challenges they face. Here’s how the film fared at the box office.

Released by Universal Pictures on May 3, 2024, The Fall Guy grossed USD 181 million worldwide, earning USD 92.9 million domestically and USD 88 million internationally, against a hefty USD 125 to USD 150 million budget, resulting in an estimated USD 50 million loss for the studio. The underperformance came despite a strong critical reception and a buzzy SXSW premiere in March 2024. The film follows a seasoned stuntman pulled into a real-life conspiracy on the set of an action film.

Advertisement

While The Fall Guy may not have lit up the box office, its cultural impact is undeniable. Leitch and stunt coordinator Chris O'Hara, both key voices in the push for Oscar recognition, used the film as a platform to celebrate their craft. “This has been a long journey for so many of us,” Leitch said in a statement thanking the Academy.

Only two stunt performers—Yakima Canutt and Hal Needham—have received honorary Oscars in the past. The addition of a dedicated category ensures that future jaw-dropping maneuvers, from practical explosions to death-defying chases, will finally receive their due on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Fall Guy is available to stream on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: The Fall Guy and the Return of Cinema: Here's What We Think