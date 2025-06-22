Stray Kids beats TWICE to win Favorite Music Group at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Full winners list
Stray Kids make history at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with their first win. Fans celebrate as global stars dominate across music, TV and digital media. Winners list inside!
Stray Kids continue to expand their global influence, this time by bagging a major Western award that celebrates youth pop culture. The group made headlines after taking home their first-ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award. They won in the hotly contested Favorite Music Group category.
The 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards aired live on June 21 from Santa Monica, California. It brought together some of the biggest names in music, film, TV, and online entertainment under one roof. And yes, they got slimed too, in a night filled with fun and fan-powered victories.
But for K-pop fans, the highlight of the evening came when Stray Kids were crowned winners. They beat out stiff competition from artists like TWICE, Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, blink-182, Jonas Brothers, and Linkin Park.
Stray Kids have been on a steady rise with chart-topping albums, viral performances, and sold-out tours. Their win at the Kids' Choice Awards marks a major breakthrough into mainstream U.S. pop culture. It was made possible by the passionate fan votes from STAYs around the world.
Social media lit up with congratulations following the group's win. Fans celebrate the moment as not only a personal victory for the members but also as another milestone for K-pop's growing presence on international stages traditionally dominated by Western acts.
Complete winners list
Below is the full list of this year's fan-voted winners across categories spanning entertainment, gaming, sports, and digital media:
- Favorite Music Group – Stray Kids
- Favorite Male Artist – Bruno Mars
- Favorite Female Artist – SZA
- Favorite Female Breakout Artist – Sabrina Carpenter
- Favorite Male Breakout Artist – Benson Boone
- Favorite Global Music Star – Africa: Tyla
- Favorite Music Collaboration – luther
- Favorite Song – Taste
- Favorite Viral Song – Bluest Flame
- Favorite Album – Short n' Sweet
- Favorite Movie – Wicked
- Favorite Animated Movie – Inside Out 2
- Favorite Movie Actress – Ariana Grande
- Favorite Villain – Jim Carrey
- Favorite Song from a Movie – Defying Gravity
- Favorite Female Animated Voice from a Movie – Auli'i Cravalho
- Favorite Male Animated Voice from a Movie – Dwayne Johnson
- Favorite Family TV Show – XO, Kitty
- Favorite Kids TV Show – The Thundermans: Undercover
- Favorite Reality TV Show – America's Got Talent
- Favorite Female TV Star (Family) – Peyton List
- Favorite Male TV Star (Family) – Xolo Maridueña
- Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) – Kira Kosarin
- Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) – Jack Griffo
- Favorite Female Creator – Salish Matter
- Favorite Male Creator – MrBeast
- Fan Favorite Kids' Creator – Ms. Rachel
- Favorite Podcast – LOL Podcast
- Favorite Gamer – IShowSpeed
- Favorite Video Game – Roblox
- Favorite Butt-Kicker – Emma Myers
- Favorite Sports Star (Male) – LeBron James
- Favorite Sports Star (Female) – Simone Biles
A milestone moment for Stray Kids
Stray Kids' win at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards isn't just a trophy on the shelf. It's a symbol of their growing impact beyond Korea. With this victory, Stray Kids join a small but mighty group of K-pop artists breaking boundaries. And if this is any indication, their global domination is far from over.
