Stray Kids beats TWICE to win Favorite Music Group at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Full winners list

Stray Kids continue to expand their global influence, this time by bagging a major Western award that celebrates youth pop culture. The group made headlines after taking home their first-ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award. They won in the hotly contested Favorite Music Group category.

The 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards aired live on June 21 from Santa Monica, California. It brought together some of the biggest names in music, film, TV, and online entertainment under one roof. And yes, they got slimed too, in a night filled with fun and fan-powered victories.

But for K-pop fans, the highlight of the evening came when Stray Kids were crowned winners. They beat out stiff competition from artists like TWICE, Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, blink-182, Jonas Brothers, and Linkin Park.

Stray Kids have been on a steady rise with chart-topping albums, viral performances, and sold-out tours. Their win at the Kids' Choice Awards marks a major breakthrough into mainstream U.S. pop culture. It was made possible by the passionate fan votes from STAYs around the world.

Social media lit up with congratulations following the group's win. Fans celebrate the moment as not only a personal victory for the members but also as another milestone for K-pop's growing presence on international stages traditionally dominated by Western acts.

Complete winners list

Below is the full list of this year's fan-voted winners across categories spanning entertainment, gaming, sports, and digital media:

Favorite Music Group – Stray Kids

Favorite Male Artist – Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist – SZA

Favorite Female Breakout Artist – Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Male Breakout Artist – Benson Boone

Favorite Global Music Star – Africa: Tyla

Favorite Music Collaboration – luther

Favorite Song – Taste

Favorite Viral Song – Bluest Flame

Favorite Album – Short n' Sweet

Favorite Movie – Wicked

Favorite Animated Movie – Inside Out 2

Favorite Movie Actress – Ariana Grande

Favorite Villain – Jim Carrey

Favorite Song from a Movie – Defying Gravity

Favorite Female Animated Voice from a Movie – Auli'i Cravalho

Favorite Male Animated Voice from a Movie – Dwayne Johnson

Favorite Family TV Show – XO, Kitty

Favorite Kids TV Show – The Thundermans: Undercover

Favorite Reality TV Show – America's Got Talent

Favorite Female TV Star (Family) – Peyton List

Favorite Male TV Star (Family) – Xolo Maridueña

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) – Kira Kosarin

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) – Jack Griffo

Favorite Female Creator – Salish Matter

Favorite Male Creator – MrBeast

Fan Favorite Kids' Creator – Ms. Rachel

Favorite Podcast – LOL Podcast

Favorite Gamer – IShowSpeed

Favorite Video Game – Roblox

Favorite Butt-Kicker – Emma Myers

Favorite Sports Star (Male) – LeBron James

Favorite Sports Star (Female) – Simone Biles

A milestone moment for Stray Kids

Stray Kids' win at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards isn't just a trophy on the shelf. It's a symbol of their growing impact beyond Korea. With this victory, Stray Kids join a small but mighty group of K-pop artists breaking boundaries. And if this is any indication, their global domination is far from over.

