Azaad Review: Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty lend able support to Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn in this simple yet effective story of a royal black stallion

Plot:

Set in the 1920s in a central province of India, Azaad unfolds against the backdrop of British India, where the local zameendars hold high power. Govind (Aaman Devgn), is a humble horse stable cleaner whose life spirals into conflict, after he mistakenly blames Jaanki Devi (Rasha Thadani), the daughter of a zameendar, for a harsh beating he receives for riding a horse that is not his.

His subsequent journey leads him to join Vikram Thakur (Ajay Devgn), a farmer turned rebel who fights against the injustices inflicted by both the British and the local landlords, on the people of the province. Govind's initial motive of revenge transforms into a quest for justice after learning the true meaning of rebellion.

Will Govind save his people from the atrocities they face or the Brits and the zameendars continue to opress the less powerful? Also, does he takes revenge from Jaanki Devi or he mends things with her? What is Vikram Thakur's relation with Kesar (Diana Penty)? Watch Azaad to find out

What Works for Azaad:

Azaad's background score is exceptionally well-done, adding depth and emotion to the storytelling, making even the simplest scenes feel impactful. The cinematography is solid and it captures the period setting beautifully, with attention to detail in every frame that transports the audience back to the 1920s. The soundtrack, including tracks like Birange, Uyi Amma, Ajeeb O Gareeb, and obviously Azaad Hai Tu, complements the film's narrative, enhancing its emotional beats.

The debut performances of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani are noteworthy. Aaman brings intensity to his role, especially in the serious segments, while Rasha exhibits confidence, hinting at a bright future in cinema.

What Doesn't Work for Azaad:

The storyline, while reasonably engaging, lacks the novelty or complexity that could elevate it beyond the typical period drama. It follows well-trodden paths without significantly deviating or adding new dimensions to the genre. The film could have benefited from tighter editing. A reduction by approximately 20 minutes would have made the pacing more dynamic and less meandering.

Performances in Azaad:

Aaman Devgn is a promising talent. The serious scenes is where he shines the most. His horse-riding skills are also commendable, enhancing the authenticity of his character. Rasha Thadani shines too, in her debut. She has a natural charisma and screen presence. Her role, however, could have been fleshed out more to fully utilize her capabilities.

Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty deliver effective performances, fitting well within the film's tone. Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra add depth to the narrative with their portrayal of the antagonist Zameendars

Final Verdict of Azaad:

Azaad is a credible addition to the genre of Indian historical dramas centering around rebels and dacoits. The appreciable performances from the debutants can't be overlooked too. While the movie doesn't break new ground or leave a lasting impression, it provides a watchable experience with moments of genuine storytelling. It's a film that you can enjoy for its technical merits and the promise shown by its young leads, though it might not linger in memory for long due to its conventional approach and lack of narrative surprise.

Overall, Azaad is worth a watch for those interested in a simple, well-made period piece that doesn't aim to reinvent the wheel but rolls smoothly along the path laid before it. You can watch Azaad in theatres now. Are you going to watch the movie in theatres? Let us know.

