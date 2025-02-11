Badass Ravi Kumar Day 5 Box Office: Himesh Reshammiya's movie heads for a SAD theatrical fate

Badass Ravi Kumar had high expectations, however, after a good opening, it has failed to do wonders at the box office. Touted as '80's type ki picture', the recently released film marks the acting comeback of Himesh Reshammiya after five years. The musical actioner is the second installment of The Xpose Universe. As far as its performance is concerned, Badass Ravi Kumar couldn't add much to its collection on the fifth day.

Badass Ravi Kumar Collects Rs 50 Lakh On Day 5; Heads For A Sad Fate

Backed by Himesh Reshammiya Musicals, Badass Ravi Kumar collected Rs 6.25 crore in the opening weekend. A day after earning Rs 60 lakh, the spoof actioner witnessed a loss of Rs 10 lakh on first Tuesday.

On Day 5, Himesh Reshammiya starrer earned Rs 50 lakh at the box office. It has brought its cume collection to Rs 7.35 crore in five days. Going by its lukewarm performance in the first week, the retro parody is heading towards a sad fate at the box office.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Badass Ravi Kumar Are Mentioned Below:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 2.75 crore Day 2 Rs 2 crore Day 3 Rs 1.5 crore Day 4 Rs 60 lakh Day 5 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 7.35 crore

A Brief About Badass Ravi Kumar

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar stars Himesh Reshammiya in the titular role. It also features Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Johnny Lever, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. It serves as a spin off of the 2014 film, The Xpose with Himesh reprising his character, Ravi Kumar, from the original movie.

Advertisement

It hit the screens on February 7, 2025 along with Loveyapa and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release.

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

Badass Ravi Kumar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Himesh Reshammiya's film yet? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.